INVISIBLE ANIMAL Opens at The Omnibus Theatre Next Month

Performances run 17 October – 4 November.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

INVISIBLE ANIMAL Opens at The Omnibus Theatre Next Month

Invisible Animal opens at The Omnibus Theatre next month. Performances run 17 October – 4 November.

Inspired by writer and actor Tom Manning’s experiences growing up autistic in a world built for neurotypicals, Invisible Animal follows Tom as he faces up to his internalised ableism. Tom is challenged by the alter egos that help him navigate a neurotypical world that often fails to see him as the person he really is. Invisible Animal is about ripping off the mask he was hiding behind and questioning why he was wearing one to begin with. Directed by Aisling Gallagher, the show has been created by a majority neurodivergent and disabled creative team.

Invisible Animal is a disabled-led production and accessibility is at the forefront of every element of the work for both artists and audiences. All shows will be captioned in English and in a relaxed environment where audiences are encouraged to move about, fidget, stim, make noise and are able to leave and re-enter the space. There will also be a breakout space for audiences and clear directions in the venue to the room where the show is being performed to re-enter as easily as possible. Adjustments will be made to sound and lighting during the show, so there won’t be sudden live loud music and flashing lights or drastic changes to lighting states. A live document can be found on Omnibus’ website with detailed information about access.

Writer and performer Tom Manning said, “I wanted to write something that reflected my personal autistic experience. I’d love to get to a point where society was able to grow and appreciate the different ways of being that is the reality for so many autistic people. I don’t want other autistic people to grow up feeling like they have to live their lives aspiring to the neurotypical ideal. Hopefully Invisible Animal can go some way to pushing this forward.’’

Sarah Verghese Productions (SVP), is a new UK-based, theatre production company spearheaded by Creative Producer, Sarah Verghese, one of the production team behind the award winning and critically acclaimed For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide when the Hue Gets Too Heavy. Producing innovative and ground-breaking new writing that champions diversity and inclusivity. SVP values embedded access, which means accessibility and well-being are the focus of her work and will be included in every step of the process. The company prioritises working with Global Majority artists in leadership positions and both on and off stage. Sarah strongly believes that for real change to occur, we must empower diverse leaders and produce work that is reflective of the world we live in.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Stockroom Opens New Theatre in London Photo
Stockroom Opens New Theatre in London

A nationally profiled theatre company and a national drama school are collaborating to open Collective Theatre, a new performing space for inner London. Learn more about the new space here!

2
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Beauty and the Beast, this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury. Learn more about the upcoming panto production here!

3
New Work in Progress NEVER LOOK BACK Comes to Sheffield Theatres Photo
New Work in Progress NEVER LOOK BACK Comes to Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced a new work-in-progress of Never Look Back by John Rwothomack. Learn more about the production here!

4
THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year Photo
THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year

THE 39 STEPS triumphantly returns to embark on a tour across the UK, launching at winner of UK Theatre’s Most Welcoming Theatre award, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on the 14 March, 2024 and ending by the sea at Southend Palace Theatre on 27 July, 2024. Learn more about the tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You