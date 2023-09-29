Invisible Animal opens at The Omnibus Theatre next month. Performances run 17 October – 4 November.

Inspired by writer and actor Tom Manning’s experiences growing up autistic in a world built for neurotypicals, Invisible Animal follows Tom as he faces up to his internalised ableism. Tom is challenged by the alter egos that help him navigate a neurotypical world that often fails to see him as the person he really is. Invisible Animal is about ripping off the mask he was hiding behind and questioning why he was wearing one to begin with. Directed by Aisling Gallagher, the show has been created by a majority neurodivergent and disabled creative team.

Invisible Animal is a disabled-led production and accessibility is at the forefront of every element of the work for both artists and audiences. All shows will be captioned in English and in a relaxed environment where audiences are encouraged to move about, fidget, stim, make noise and are able to leave and re-enter the space. There will also be a breakout space for audiences and clear directions in the venue to the room where the show is being performed to re-enter as easily as possible. Adjustments will be made to sound and lighting during the show, so there won’t be sudden live loud music and flashing lights or drastic changes to lighting states. A live document can be found on Omnibus’ website with detailed information about access.

Writer and performer Tom Manning said, “I wanted to write something that reflected my personal autistic experience. I’d love to get to a point where society was able to grow and appreciate the different ways of being that is the reality for so many autistic people. I don’t want other autistic people to grow up feeling like they have to live their lives aspiring to the neurotypical ideal. Hopefully Invisible Animal can go some way to pushing this forward.’’

Sarah Verghese Productions (SVP), is a new UK-based, theatre production company spearheaded by Creative Producer, Sarah Verghese, one of the production team behind the award winning and critically acclaimed For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide when the Hue Gets Too Heavy. Producing innovative and ground-breaking new writing that champions diversity and inclusivity. SVP values embedded access, which means accessibility and well-being are the focus of her work and will be included in every step of the process. The company prioritises working with Global Majority artists in leadership positions and both on and off stage. Sarah strongly believes that for real change to occur, we must empower diverse leaders and produce work that is reflective of the world we live in.