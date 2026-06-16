I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Announces Full Casting Alongside Alexandra Burke

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Producer Adrian Grant has announced the full cast for I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL. The show will open at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from July 22 – September 27 for a limited season with a national press night on August 4, 2026.

The musical made its premiere earlier this year with performances at Hackney Empire, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne.

The cast joining Alexandra Burke* as Chaka Khan are Jordan Frazier (Hamilton, West End) as Alternate Chaka, Chrissie Bhima (TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, West End, Cinderella, Hackney Empire) as Marie Stevens, Ashley Stroud (Punch Drunk Sleep No More, New York) as Taka Boom, Charlotte St Croix (Alternate Tina Turner in TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, West End, ) as Milini Khan, Miles Anthony DALEY (TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, West End,) as Richard Holland, Jelani Munroe (Tick Tick .. BOOM Beijing) as Hassan Khan, Sophie Earl (Dear Santa, UK Tour) as Joni Mitchell, Samuel Sarpong-Broni (Hamilton, West End) as Stevie Wonder, Teddy Wills (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, West End) as Fred Hampton, Chris Breistein (An Officer and a Gentleman, UK Tour) as Steve Winwood, Maryla Abraham (Coming to England, UK Tour) as Sandra Stevens, Daniela Morain (professional debut) as Tammy Michelle, Grant Zavitkovsky (Rock ’n’ Roll Man, UK Tour) as Bob Monaco.

The cast is completed by Connor Wilkins (Virgin Voyages), Gregory Armand (Mandela, Young Vic), Zinzile Tshuma (Bring It on, UK Tour), Oskarina O’Sullivan (Thriller Live, West End,), Ryan Hughes (Everybody’s Talking About Jame, UK tour), Kazmin Borrer (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, UK Tour), Ryan Webb (Beetlejuice, Norwegian Cruises ), Nimi Spiff (The Wizard of Oz, Theatre By The Lake), Amara Campbell (The Greatest Showman- The Musical, Bristol), Lara Beth-Sas (Dear Evan Hansen, UK Tour), Nay-Nay (Kinky Boots, West End).

Chaka Khan said “This musical is more than my story. It’s every woman’s story. It’s about finding your voice, owning your truth, and rising through everything life throws at you. I’m honored to see my journey brought to the stage with such heart, strength, and authenticity.”

I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL is the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global superstar herself.

The new musical reveals the woman behind the icon and charts her rise to stardom. It has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, choreography by Ebony Clarke, set design by Sara Perks, sound design by Chris Whybrow, video design by Buckloop, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, costume design by Natalie Pryce, Hair, Wigs & Makeup design by JJ Wigs, casting by Debbie O’Brien, associate direction by Oliver Lidert, associate choreography by Malachi Welch , production management by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group, and general management by Emily Obasohan.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I’m Every Woman brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

Featuring Chaka Khan’s much-loved songs released as a solo artist and lead singer of the band 'Rufus' such as I Feel For You, Tell Me Something Good, Ain’t Nobody, Sweet Thing, Higher Love and Through the Fire. The show, which is a journey of music, love and betrayal has a book that includes an array of Chaka’s famous friends.

I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL is produced by Adrian Grant Productions in association with Chaka Khan and ODX Studios. For Adrian Grant Productions: Emily Obasohan, Mahben Quddus and Dave Lumby. For ODX Studios: Nia T. Hill, Michael Derek Thomas, Rob O’Neill and Shane Snow. Co-Producers include Tammy Michelle for Chaka Khan Enterprises, and Willette Murphy Klausner for WMK Productions.

Tickets are now on sale at the I'm Every Woman The Musical's website.

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