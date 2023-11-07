I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Halted Due to Audience Disruption at Manchester Opera House

New musical I Should Be So Lucky had to be halted for 14 minutes at Manchester's Opera House theatre after a disturbance involving audience members, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Videos on social media show a man standing at the front of the theatre as security attempted to usher him out, after another person had already been escorted from the theatre.

During the performance of the Kylie and Jason song "Especially For You", a woman and a man were asked to leave by security but the man quickly returned to the theatre. Videos captured the chaos as the man shouted about his friend at the front of the stage. The cast was taken off stage while staff dealt with the situation.

The Manchester Opera House and the producers of I Should Be So Lucky issued a joint statement:

"On Saturday 4th November there was a 14 minute show stop during the evening performance of I Should Be So Lucky to remove a couple of disruptive audience members."

"The audience members in question left the venue and the show continued as planned with the packed house having a great time. It is important to us that a visit to the theatre is a fantastic experience for all where everybody can fully enjoy the performance on stage. Anyone continuing to show a lack of consideration to their fellow audience members by being disruptive is asked to leave."

The show is premiering at Manchester Opera House before touring the UK. It features the legendary pop hits of producers Stock Aitken and Waterman, with tracks by Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Rick Astley and Mel and Kim.

I Should Be So Lucky is at Manchester Opera House until 25 November, then touring