HOCUS POCUS IN Concert to Screen Live at Eventim Apollo This Autumn

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This Autumn, Disney's Hocus Pocus will be presented live in concert with the film's score performed by an orchestra live to film. The matinee performance, starting at 14:30, is to take place at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Sunday 25th October.

The score for the Halloween comedy film was created by Emmy Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated composer John Debney.

About Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus is a 1993 American fantasy comedy film directed by Kenny Ortega from a screenplay by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, and a story by David Kirschner and Garris. It follows a comically villainous trio of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy (Omri Katz) in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night.

Accidentally conjured on Halloween night in modern-day Salem, three seventeenth-century witches known as the Sanderson sisters, plot to steal the life essence from the town's children to ensure their own eternal life. The diabolical sisters are comically outwitted by three prankster kids and aided by Thackery Binx, a boy transformed into a cat centuries earlier for interfering with the witches.

The film was released in North America on July 16, 1993, by Walt Disney Pictures. Initially not doing well at the box office, the film developed a cult following largely through annual airings on Disney Channel and Freeform all throughout the month of October. The film spawned a franchise, consisting of a sequel novelization, a theme park attraction, a TV special, and even a short film. A sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, written by Jen D'Angelo and directed by Anne Fletcher, was released on September 30, 2022, on Disney+, with a third film currently in the works.

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