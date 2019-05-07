HEARTBEAT OF HOME Comes To The West End This September 2019

Today, Tuesday 7 May 2019, the producers of Riverdance announce that Heartbeat of Home, their extraordinary dance and music extravaganza, embracing flavours and cultures from around the world, will open in the West End this September 2019. Previews at the Piccadilly Theatre will begin on 4 September 2019 with opening night on 11 September 2019.

Tickets are released for public sale at 9am this Friday (10 May), with O2 and ATG ticket presale tomorrow at 9am (8 May).

Heartbeat of Home is a spine-tingling, tantalizing, high octane, sexy, dance and music extravaganza. It is a heart stopping tour de force that features the dynamic, vibrant components of traditional Irish, Latin, Hip-Hop, Afro-Cuban and Contemporary music and dance, uniting performers and audiences on journeys to find a home, wherever that may be.

Following sold out performances at the London Palladium earlier this year and having thrilled audiences in Dublin, North America, China and Germany, the show is heading to the Piccadilly Theatre for an extended West End run due to popular demand.

Heartbeat of Home showcases 33 world-class dancers and live musicians from Ireland, U.S.A, Australia, Britain, Canada, Italy, Argentina and Spain. Produced by Moya Doherty, conceived and directed by John McColgan with award-winning Irish composer, Brian Byrne (who has worked with Katy Perry and Barbara Streisand), concept development and lyrics by award-winning Irish writer Joseph O'Connor and choreography by David Bolger.

The Heartbeat of Home creative team also includes John Carey (Irish Dance Choreography), Alan Farquharson (Set Design), David Torpey/Image Now and David Mattias/COSMO (Set Projection Design), Peter Canning (Lighting Design), Ciar n Byrne (Sound Design), Monica Ennis and Niamh O'Connor (Costumes Styling) and Padraic Moyles (Associate Director).

McColgan says: We are thrilled that Heartbeat of Home is heading to the West End this Autumn. This is a show that fuses together Irish dance with flamenco, tap dancing, tango, salsa and hip hop. We want audiences to come out of the show energized and uplifted by this multicultural dance and music spectacle. We can't wait to be back in London!

Heartbeat of Home is produced in the West End by Riverdream Productions Limited.

For more information, please visit: Website: www.HeartbeatOfHome.com

Prices: Tickets from 25

All ticket prices include a 1.75 restoration levy. No booking fee via official box office channels, however a transaction fee per booking will apply

Box Office: 0844 871630

Website: http://heartbeatofhome.com/





