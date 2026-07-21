HADESTOWN, WICKED, and SIX and More to Join West End Flea Market

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Theatrical charity Acting for Others revealed the leading West End theatre shows and famous faces for this year's West End Flea Market. This year's event will take place on Saturday 25 July at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden from 10am - 2pm.

Top West End shows will set up uniquely designed stalls with show-themed merchandise, special limited-edition collectables, theatrical memorabilia, signed posters and special items for auction. Each stall will be tailored by the company to celebrate their productions, including Avenue Q, Beetlejuice, Cabaret, Dark of the Moon, Hadestown, Hamilton, Heathers, Hot Mess, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, Oliver!, Oh, Mary!, Paddington, Phantom of the Opera, SIX, The Book of Mormon, The Devil Wears Prada, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Producers, and Wicked.

Famous stars signing autographs on the day will include Luke Bayer, Tracie Bennett, Charlie Burn, Georgina Castle, Janie Dee, Sarah Hadland, Cassidy Janson, Leslie Joseph, Debbie Kurup, Melanie La Barrie, Bonnie Langford, Simon Lipkin, Laura Pick, Jodie Steele, Harriet Thorpe, Michael Xavier, and more.

Shows hosting a stall will compete to win Best Dressed Stall, judged by Tom Read Wilson. The winner will be announced at the event. Other highlights of the sixth annual market include the West End Charity Football Club's star-studded team taking part in a penalty shoot-out running throughout the event, with additional stalls including the return of Su Pollard's psychic stall, Peter Hannah Art selling handmade drawings, and Jamie's Bakery supplying baked goods for attendees.

Also returning, an online silent auction - featuring items including an Evita signed poster by Rachel Zegler and an Operation Mincemeat signed Monty Prop Briefcase - will be taking place on the day to raise funds for Acting for Others.

The auction is available via this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-GB/ticketing/west-end-flea-market-silent-auction. More auction items will be added in the lead-up to the event.

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