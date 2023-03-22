Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall

Performances run May 9-13 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the beloved classic Under Milk Wood, award-winning solo performer Guy Masterson brings Dylan Thomas' most famous and enduring work to Wilton's Music Hall for one week only.

Inspired by his uncle, Richard Burton, who led the first broadcast on the BBC World Service in January 1954, in 1993, Masterson, brought the entire work to vivid life on stage, by himself, and has since performed it over 2000 times all around the world over 30 years. All 69 of Dylan Thomas' wonderfully quirky inhabitants of the fictional Welsh village Llareggub, from Blind Captain Cat to Rosie Probert and the Reverend Eli Jenkins, are assiduously recreated in an amazing feat of memory and physical virtuosity.

In the 70 years since Thomas' early death in New York, his position in the cultural hall of fame has become firmly established. The favoured poet of rock stars, actors and King Charles III, Thomas inspired Bob Dylan's choice of stage name and his image appeared on the cover of The Beatles' album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. Under Milk Wood has never been out of print since first publication in 1954 and it has been filmed at least four times. International Dylan Thomas Day is held each year on 14th May, the anniversary of the date when Under Milk Wood was first read on stage at 92Y The Poetry Centre in New York in 1953.

Guy Masterson is a multi-award winning actor, playwright, director and producer best known for his solo performances of classic works of literature. Guy began solo performing in 1991 with The Boy's Own Story and thence Under Milk Wood in 1994 and Animal Farm in 1995. He first produced/directed in 1993 with Playing Burton and he went on to direct two of Edinburgh's biggest grossing hits 12 Angry Men and The Odd Couple (2005) both starring Bill Bailey, and he originated One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (2004) with Christian Slater and Mackenzie Crook. He won an Olivier Award for his production of Morecambe in 2010, and his 2019 hit, The Shark Is Broken opened in the West End in October 2022 and was Olivier Award nominated for Best New Comedy.


Running time: 100 minutes plus interval
Mild Adult Sexual references
Age Guidance: 10+




Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton Photo
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Aptly kicking off its UK Tour in James’ hometown – and that of his protagonist detective Roy Grace – this stage adaptation by Shaun McKenna is capably performed and authentically menacing in its simplicity, but a problem with pacing prevents it from fulfilling its full potential.
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman Photo
THE NEW ELECTRIC BALLROOM Comes to The Everyman
Trapped in the memoires of their youthful nights at The New Electric Ballroom, sisters Breda and Clara reflect on lost love and what might have been. 
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With The Magical Dead Cat Tour Photo
Aunty Donna Will Embark on UK Tour With 'The Magical Dead Cat Tour'
Following their critically acclaimed Netflix series, Australia's favourite absurdist sketch group, Aunty Donna, are bringing their first live tour to the UK and Ireland. It's their first visit to perform on these shores in well over five years, and their first ever UK tour.  Their trip will see them visit Glasgow, Dublin, Bath, Birmingham, London and Manchester.
Photos: First Look at THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! at Mercury Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Guy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music HallGuy Masterson Brings UNDER MILK WOOD to Wilton's Music Hall
March 22, 2023

Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the beloved classic Under Milk Wood, award-winning solo performer Guy Masterson brings Dylan Thomas' most famous and enduring work to Wilton's Music Hall for one week only.
Photos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary TourPhotos: See New Images of TITANIC THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary Tour
March 21, 2023

Brand new production photographs of the cast of Titanic The Musical have been released  (21 March 2023) as the show continues its journey of the UK and Ireland.
Creative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London PalladiumCreative Team, Band, Singers & Dancers Set for Ariana DeBose Live In Concert at the London Palladium
March 21, 2023

FOURTH WALL LIVE has announced the full creative team, band, singers and dancers joining Oscar, BAFTA, and SAG Award winning actor, singer, and dancer ARIANA DEBOSE at the London Palladium.
Photos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Press Night For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at the Park Theatre
March 21, 2023

Check out all new photos from press night of The Way Old Friends Do at the Park Theatre!
Extra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up TourExtra London Show At Hammersmith Apollo Announced For Phil Wang's Biggest Ever International Stand-up Tour
March 21, 2023

Hot on the heels of announcing a major Autumn nationwide extension for his biggest ever international tour, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces an extra London show at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on the 23rd February 2024.
share