GÃ¶teborgsOperans Danskompani presents the UK premiere of SKID/SAABA, an evening of works by French Belgian choreographer Damien Jalet and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sharon Eyal in Sadler's Wells Theatre from Thursday 11 - Saturday 13 May 2023.

SKID's set features a dance floor tilted at 34Â° to challenge the dancers beyond gravity. Epic, humorous, and moving, Damien Jalet's work creates a new landscape of physical possibilities. The slope, created by New York artist Jim Hodges and Carlos Marques da Cruz, is inspired by the measurement of earth's gravitational acceleration of 9.8 meters per second squared. There are only two entrances and exits to the performance stage, one above and one below. SKID is set to a backdrop of electro-acoustic music by Christian Fennesz and lighting design by Joakim Brink, with costumes by Jean-Paul Lespagnard.

SAABA is a mesmerising dance blending muscular and sensual choreography with a hypnotic, pulsating power. Sharon Eyal continues her creative partnership with Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who designs the costumes for this production. The duo have collaborated several times, primarily on Dior's seasonal fashion collections. SAABA marks the third collaboration between GÃ¶teborgsOperans Danskompani and Sharon Eyal following Untitled Black (2012) and Autodance (2018).

KatrÃ­n Hall, Artistic Director of GÃ¶teborgsOperans Danskompani, said: 'Right from the start we knew that SKID and SAABA are creations that communicate with audiences in a very powerful way. Damien Jalet challenges the dancers physically in their encounter with gravity and vulnerability. Sharon Eyal's intense world and strong signature movement vocabulary demands details, clarity and form - but still leaves space for individual interpretation, passion and commitment. Both works strongly reflect GÃ¶teborgsOperans Danskompani's constant motivation to push boundaries, take risks and create art as beautiful, vulnerable and unpredictable as life itself. To bring this program to London and Sadler's Wells - one of the world's truly amazing dance venues, where we had such a fantastic time in 2018 - feels very special for us. We just can't wait!'

Damien Jalet is an independent French Belgian choreographer and dancer, whose work has been presented internationally. He is interested in the capacity for dance to constantly reinvent itself by collaborating with other artforms including visual arts, music, cinema, theatre and fashion. He has worked as both a dancer and choreographer for such companies including les ballet C de la B, Sasha Waltz and Guests, Chunky Move, Eastman, NYDC, Hessisches Staatsballetts, Paris Opera Ballet, Scottish Dance Theatre, Icelandic Dance Company, and GÃ¶teborgsOperans Danskompani. Jalet received international critical acclaim for his numerous choreographed sections of the film Suspiria, directed by Luca Guadagnino. He also choreographed Paul Thomas Anderson's short film Anima, starring Thom Yorke.

Sharon Eyal is an internationally renowned choreographer and Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of L-E-V. She is a Sadler's Wells Associate Artist. Eyal danced with the Batsheva Dance Company between 1990-2008, and served as an Associate Artistic Director for the company from 2003-04, and as a House Choreographer for the company from 2005-12. In 2013 Eyal launched L-E-V with her long-time collaborator Gai Behar, and the company's creations have toured the world to great acclaim. Eyal has been commissioned to create work for companies including Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT), StaatsBallett, Royal Swedish Ballet, GÃ¶teborgsOperans Danskompani, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. In 2023, Sharon Eyal was awarded a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters of the French Republic.