Glenn Adamson Will Bring LIVE & UNFILTERED Solo Show to Hoxton Hall

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Glenn Adamson has announced Live & Unfiltered, a brand new solo show coming to Hoxton Hall. Following a string of sold-out shows earlier this year, Glenn Adamson will return to the stage with his biggest solo concert to date. Glenn Adamson: Live & Unfiltered will take place on Sunday 4th October at London's iconic Hoxton Hall.

Presented by SMC Productions, Live & Unfiltered promises an unforgettable evening of powerhouse vocals, behind-the-scene stories and the music that has shaped Glenn's career to date. Known for his electrifying performances and commanding stage presence, Glenn will perform songs from some of the shows that have defined his career including Dark of The Moon, We Will Rock You, American Idiot and not forgetting Bat Out of Hell. Audiences can also expect some exclusive stories from life on and off the stage, along with a few surprise guests throughout the evening.

Speaking about the concert, Glenn said, "This is my biggest solo concert so far and I honestly can't wait. Hoxton Hall is a beautiful venue and it's so exciting to be bringing this brand-new show to such a special stage. I'll be singing songs by some of the absolute greats, celebrating the shows that have shaped my career, and it wouldn't be me if there weren't a few home truths and anecdotes along the way too- after all, it is Live & Unfiltered. I can't wait to see you all there. "

The evening will feature musical direction by Joe church and sound design by Will Miney. Special guest performers to be announced soon. Tickets are on sale now via the Hoxton Hall website.

Photo Credit: Chris Davis

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