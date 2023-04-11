Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Garth Marenghi Will Embark On New Book Tour For 'INCARCERAT'

The highly anticipated novel is a sequel to his previous Sunday Times bestseller, GARTH MARENGHI'S TERRORTOME.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Garth Marenghi, the renowned horror author famous for his spine-chilling works, has announced a 14-date book tour starting in October 2023 for his latest novel, INCARCERAT. The highly anticipated novel is a sequel to his previous Sunday Times bestseller, GARTH MARENGHI'S TERRORTOME, which continues on the adventures of horror author Nick Steen as he battles his own imagination and navigates a terrifying world. Following the success of Terrortome and the subsequent UK tour, which sold over 27,000 tickets in under six months, Garth Marenghi is now set to take his fans on another thrilling journey.

In this second novel of interconnected mini-novels, INCARCERAT, Steen is abducted and imprisoned at Nulltec, a shadowy technological research facility hidden deep among the Stalkford downs. There, he is tested and interfered with by a team of scientific experts determined to nullify his escaping imagination.

The publication of INCARCERAT is scheduled for 31st October 2023, and the book tour will follow shortly after. Garth Marenghi is the pseudonym of writer and director Matthew Holness, who is best known for his role as the fictional horror author in the cult Channel 4 comedy series Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. Holness is the author of many short stories for horror anthologies and has written and directed several films, including the horror feature Possum.

Don't miss the opportunity to see Garth Marenghi live and hear about his latest terrifying tale.

Tour Dates

October 2023
Mon 30 October City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
Tue 31 October Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle

November 2023
Wed 1 November The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
Thu 2 November Manchester Academy, Manchester
Fri 3 November Town Hall, Birmingham
Sat 4 November The London Palladium, London
Wed 8 November Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton
Thu 9 November MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton
Fri 10 November Colchester Charter Hall, Essex
Wed 15 November Pavilion Theatre - The Ballroom, Bournemouth
Thu 16 November Komedia, Bath
Fri 17 November Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff
Sat 18 November Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Sun 19 November The Octagon Theatre, Sheffield




After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone. 
Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Time Out Bristol Old Vic today announced that its first “on-location” live broadcast will take place later this month at The Lowry, Salford.
Latitude festival has announced a George Ezra takeover on the Sunday of the festival. A series of special events have been developed to give fans of the iconic hitmaker a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in his musical world.

April 8, 2023

The 7 April evening performance of The Bodyguard at The Palace Theatre in Manchester was canceled after an audience altercation. Police were called to the theatre to manage the situation.
April 6, 2023

Brooklyn Rep presents the world premiere queer horror-comedy In the Basement by Bailey Williams 14-24 May at The Glory.
April 6, 2023

Production photos have been released of Oliver Tompsett, who joined the company on Tuesday 4 April as Edward Lewis, in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre.
April 6, 2023

Following its celebrated award-winning sell-out run in 2021, Generation Games returns to the White Bear Theatre from 11th - 22nd April.
April 6, 2023

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Inga Davis-Rutter.
