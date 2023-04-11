Garth Marenghi Will Embark On New Book Tour For 'INCARCERAT'

Garth Marenghi, the renowned horror author famous for his spine-chilling works, has announced a 14-date book tour starting in October 2023 for his latest novel, INCARCERAT. The highly anticipated novel is a sequel to his previous Sunday Times bestseller, GARTH MARENGHI'S TERRORTOME, which continues on the adventures of horror author Nick Steen as he battles his own imagination and navigates a terrifying world. Following the success of Terrortome and the subsequent UK tour, which sold over 27,000 tickets in under six months, Garth Marenghi is now set to take his fans on another thrilling journey.



In this second novel of interconnected mini-novels, INCARCERAT, Steen is abducted and imprisoned at Nulltec, a shadowy technological research facility hidden deep among the Stalkford downs. There, he is tested and interfered with by a team of scientific experts determined to nullify his escaping imagination.



The publication of INCARCERAT is scheduled for 31st October 2023, and the book tour will follow shortly after. Garth Marenghi is the pseudonym of writer and director Matthew Holness, who is best known for his role as the fictional horror author in the cult Channel 4 comedy series Garth Marenghi's Darkplace. Holness is the author of many short stories for horror anthologies and has written and directed several films, including the horror feature Possum.



Don't miss the opportunity to see Garth Marenghi live and hear about his latest terrifying tale.

Tour Dates

October 2023

Mon 30 October City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

Tue 31 October Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle



November 2023

Wed 1 November The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Thu 2 November Manchester Academy, Manchester

Fri 3 November Town Hall, Birmingham

Sat 4 November The London Palladium, London

Wed 8 November Brighton Dome Concert Hall, Brighton

Thu 9 November MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

Fri 10 November Colchester Charter Hall, Essex

Wed 15 November Pavilion Theatre - The Ballroom, Bournemouth

Thu 16 November Komedia, Bath

Fri 17 November Cardiff New Theatre, Cardiff

Sat 18 November Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sun 19 November The Octagon Theatre, Sheffield