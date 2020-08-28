GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert Featuring Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day and More Extends Viewing Period

You can now view the concert until Monday 31st August.

Due to an overwhelmingly positive response, the Godspell 50th Anniversary online concert will be extending its viewing period for the Bank Holiday weekend. Audiences will now have until Monday 31st August to stream the acclaimed concert experience. Tickets are available from the Hope Mill Theatre - www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk.

West End stars came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell in an exciting online concert experience. Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot), and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) returned to reprise their roles from the 1993 cast recording; they were joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), and Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home).

With a driving message of hope and community, Godspell is the acclaimed work of renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked; Pippin; The Prince of Egypt) which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ. To look towards a brighter future post-lockdown, the concert will raise money for wonderful charities: Hope Mill Theatre (A Factory of Creativity CIO), Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

