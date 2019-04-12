GHOST STORIES Extends Run Until Saturday 18 May 2019 At The Lyric Hammersmith

Following critical acclaim and public demand the Lyric Hammersmith are delighted to announce that Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's worldwide cult phenomenon, Ghost Stories, will extend its run at the theatre until Saturday 18 May 2019. Tickets for the extension are available to purchase now and start from £15.

WARNING. Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

Are you brave enough to book?

Full cast includes Garry Cooper, Simon Lipkin, Preston Nyman and Richard Sutton.





