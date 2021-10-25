GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL Extends Booking Period Through 18th September 2022

The West End production of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, which opened last week at the Lyric Theatre, has extended its booking period until 18th September 2022. Hailed as a major cultural event, the landmark production about Bob Marley's life began performances at the Lyric at the start of the month.

With unlimited access to Marley's superlative songs of love and unity and a book by award-winning Lee Hall, acclaimed director Clint Dyer channels the militant spirit and moving story of one of music's most significant figures. The production's dynamic company of performers, led by Arinzé Kene as Bob Marley and Gabrielle Brooks as Rita Marley, combine with the very best reggae musicians to bring this inspirational tale of passion, political transformation and enduring hope from Trenchtown to the West End. Tickets are now on sale at www.getupstandupthemusical.com.

From the hills of rural Jamaica, blending visionary musical talent and revolutionary zeal, Bob Marley set out to touch the world with his inspirational musical message and soul stirring advocacy for the oppressed.

The full cast includes: Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley), Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), Melissa Brown Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Savanna Jeffrey, Natey Jones (Peter Tosh), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, Teddy Wills.

Learn more and purchase tickets at GetUpStandUpTheMusical.com.