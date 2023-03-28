Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Further Casting Confirmed for NoÃ«l Coward's THE VORTEX at Chichester Festival Theatre

Lia Williams and Joshua James lead the company, directed by Daniel Raggett

Mar. 28, 2023 Â 
Further Casting Confirmed for NoÃ«l Coward's THE VORTEX at Chichester Festival Theatre

Further casting has been confirmed for NoÃ«l Coward's The Vortex, the opening production of Festival 2023 at Chichester Festival Theatre, playing from 28 April - 20 May.

Daniel Raggett, nominee for the 2022 Evening Standard Emerging Talent Award, directs this new production in which Florence and Nicky Lancaster are played by mother and son, Lia Williams and Joshua James. Joining them areJessica Alade as Clara, Priyanga Burford as Helen, Richard Cant as Pawnie, Sean Delaney as Tom, Hugh Rossas David, Evan Milton as Bruce, and Esme Scarborough as Preston.

Fifty years after his death, NoÃ«l Coward's brilliantly witty and stinging portrait of the darkness beneath the glittering surface of the Jazz Age is as vivid today as when it premiered, causing a sensation and catapulting its young writer to his first great success.

The roaring twenties. A world in flux. The magnetic Florence Lancaster draws people to her like moths to a flame. But when her son Nicky arrives home from Paris with an unexpected fiancÃ©e and a secret, it sets off a chain of events which threatens to pull them all into a maelstrom.

Lia Williams's multi award-winning roles include Wallis Simpson in The Crown, Dr Cooper in His Dark Materials, and on stage Mary Stuart (Almeida & West End) and John Gabriel Borkman (The Bridge). Her critically-acclaimed production of Doubt was seen at Chichester last year.

Joshua James returns to the Festival Theatre where he appeared in the Young Chekhov trilogy as Nikolai in Platonovand Konstantin in The Seagull (for which he was nominated for an Ian Charleson Award), both also at The National Theatre.

Priyanga Burford's work includes Consent (National Theatre), The Winter's Tale (Shakespeare's Globe), and TV's Industry, Innocent and Press.

The Vortex will have set design by Joanna Scotcher, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, music and sound design by Giles Thomas, movement by Michela Meazza and casting by Lotte Hines CDG.

The production is sponsored by Close Brothers Asset Management.

The Vortex is at Chichester Festival Theatre, from 28 April - 20 May

Photo Credit: Seamus Ryan




Myra Dubois Will Embark On National Tour and Edinburgh Fringe Run in 2023 Photo
Myra Dubois Will Embark On National Tour and Edinburgh Fringe Run in 2023
Following a national tour of Australia, British comedy sensation Myra DuBois will be bringing her new show 'Be Well' to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before embarking on a UK tour for 2023.
Now Onsale: THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium Photo
Now Onsale: THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium
Now onsale: The Wizard Of Oz at the London Palladium-A sensational cast joins Dorothy and Toto this Summer at The London Palladium for an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road!
Further Details Set For the Next Season of the Takeover at the Kings Head Theatre Photo
Further Details Set For the Next Season of the Takeover at the King's Head Theatre
The King's Head Theatre has announced further details of A QUEER INTERROGATION, the second season of the Takeover, curated by Guest Artistic Director Tom Ratcliffe, playing at the iconic Islington pub theatre 19 April â€“ 14 May.
The ENO Presents GÃ³reckis Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONG Photo
The ENO Presents GÃ³recki's Critical Sensation SYMPHONY OF SORROWFUL SONG
This April, closing the main stage season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) presents Henryk GÃ³recki's Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, the iconic poetic meditation on motherhood and loss.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-HassanÂ is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic andÂ journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


BroadwayWorld's Olivier Awards 2023 PredictionsBroadwayWorld's Olivier Awards 2023 Predictions
March 27, 2023

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, is nearly upon us. BroadwayWorld UK's editor Aliya Al-Hassan and reviewers Kerrie Nicholson and Cheryl Markosky discuss the main nominations: who should win, who will win and who missed out!
Richmond Theatre Announces Spring 2023 SeasonRichmond Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season
March 27, 2023

With the weather beginning to warm up and the sun staying up for longer, Richmond Theatre is delighted to â€˜springâ€™ into a new season. Filled with hilarious comedies, fun family shows and big names, audiences are encouraged to picnic on the Green prior to taking their seat in the beautiful Frank Matcham-designed theatre for an evening of entertainment.Â Â 
Show Of The Week: Tickets from Â£17.50 for GREASE Returning to the West EndShow Of The Week: Tickets from Â£17.50 for GREASE Returning to the West End
March 27, 2023

Have a blast this summer as Grease The Musical returns to the West End for another strictly limited season! Having wowed audiences in 2022, the gritty, electrifying and â€˜most dazzling versionâ€™ (Smooth FM) of the worldâ€™s best-loved musical will guest star Louise Redknapp as Teen Angel and plays at Londonâ€™s Dominion Theatre from 2 June until 28Â October only.
Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury TheatrePhotos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
March 24, 2023

All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos below!
Guildhall School Announces Summer Events Season 2023Guildhall School Announces Summer Events Season 2023
March 24, 2023

This summer, Guildhall School of Music & Drama presents a varied programme of events for the public to enjoy, including concerts, drama productions, opera and jazz.
share