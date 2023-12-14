Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For TIDY at Polka Theatre

Performances run from Saturday 10 February to Sunday 24 March.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Further details have been revealed for the world premiere of Tidy, playing at Polka Theatre from Saturday 10 February to Sunday 24 March, with a press performance on Saturday 17 February at 2pm.

A co-production between Polka Theatre and Theatr Iolo; Tidy is based on the much-loved children's book by author and illustrator, Emily Gravett; a gentle but cautionary tale about the value of the world around us and what happens if we don't look after it, featuring beautiful puppets, original music and a touch of silliness, recommended for children from 3 – 7 years old.

Pete the badger likes everything to be neat and tidy: the flowers, the leaves, even the other animals. But, when autumn comes, he gets a little bit carried away with cleaning up the forest and accidently destroys his own home!

Helen Matravers said, “I cannot wait to share the magic and hilarity of Pete the Badger's adventure with Polka audiences. There is something in this story for every 3-7 year old to enjoy – from wonderful puppetry, to incredibly catchy songs and a big hug for our precious planet - the creative team are bringing Emily Gravett's story to life with exceptional attention to detail and it's fantastic that Polka and Theatr Iolo are able to team up to bring it to our main stage.”

Robert Penny, whose theatre credits include The Smeds and the Smoos (West End and UK Tour) Red Riding Hood (Liverpool Everyman) The Cat in the Hat (Leicester Curve, and UK Tour) will play ‘Pete the Badger' – and returns to Polka after playing in Oh No, George! earlier this year.

Clare Pointing, a writer, actor and puppeteer, whose recent children's theatre credits include WOW! Said the Owl (Little Angel Theatre) The Singing Mermaid (Little Angel Theatre) and The Paper Dolls (Polka Theatre) will play ‘Rabbit'.

JACK BENJAMIN, whose theatre credits include Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles?, (Chichester Festival Theatre), To Kill A Mockingbird (Gielgud Theatre), and Kiss Me, Kate (Watermill Theatre), will play ‘Fox'.

Tidy is created by Theatr Iolo Artistic Director Lee Lyford, alongside Lucy Rivers and Rachael Canning. The show is directed by Lee Lyford, with set, costume and beautiful puppetry design by Rachel Canning, original music and lyrics by Lucy Rivers, sound design by Yvonne Gilbert and lighting design by Jane Lalljee.

Lee Lyford added, “I'm hugely excited for Theatr Iolo and Polka Theatre to be working together to bring Tidy to the stage for young audiences. Emily Gravett's wonderful story is full of humour and silliness, but also has an important theme at its heart. I can't wait to bring Pete the badger to life on the main stage, and hope this playful production will capture the imagination of children, whilst also asking them to think about how we can all look after the world around us.”


