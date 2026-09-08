Full Cast Set For MEMORIAM at Southwark Playhouse

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Tangram Theatre Company has announced the full cast for the London premiere of Memoriam, a new play by British-Israeli playwright Noga Flaishon, directed by Daniel Goldman and running at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 22 October to 21 November 2026.

Previously announced Beverley Klein will play grandmother Rivka (Fiddler on the Roof – 2025 Olivier Award nominee; Cabaret, Kit Kat Club; original cast of Les Misérables). Joining her are Rachel Barry as her granddaughter Rachel (The White Factory, Marylebone Theatre; Sherwood, BBC; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Michael Grandage Company, West End), Jimena Larraguivel as Becky (Twenty Twenty Six, BBC; Patience, Channel 4; The Three Urns), Ashley Margolis as David (The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse; Yentl, Marylebone Theatre; Silent Witness, BBC) and Ben Wiggins as Chris (The Witcher, Netflix; You , Netflix; Antony & Cleopatra, National Theatre).

Set in the near future, Memoriam imagines a world in which a tech company can extract, package and sell people's memories as fully immersive VR experiences. Rachel is a buyer for the company. When her grandmother Rivka becomes the last living Holocaust survivor, Rachel sees both a professional opportunity and a profound responsibility: to preserve the most important memory the world may never otherwise keep. Her proposition to Rivka unravels into a family conflict about ownership, legacy, ethics and what we owe the dead.

Memoriam was selected for The Royal Court Theatre's Open Submissions Festival 2025 – one of five plays chosen from 3,000 applications – where it received a staged reading. The play was shortlisted for the Papatango Playwriting Prize, long-listed for the Verity Bargate Playwriting Award in 2024 and named Runner Up in the Jewish Playwrights Prize 2025, which led to its world premiere production at Main Street Theatre in Houston, Texas.

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