Full Cast Set For GIRLS at The Young Vic's Maria Theatre

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The Young Vic Theatre has announced casting for its production of Girls at the intimate Maria Theatre. Ewa Dina, who makes her Young Vic debut, directs her 2026 JMK Award winning production, written by Theresa Ikoko.

This powerful story of friendship under fire, winner of the Alfred Fagon Award (2015), the George Devine Award (2016), and a finalist for the Verity Bargate Award, plays from 22 October - 21 November, with a press night on 27 October.

The cast includes Hannah Akhalu (Cinderella, Rose Theatre; Every Leaf a Hallelujah, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) as Tisana, Tara Tijani (Beauty or Beast? A series of interviews, Young Vic; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shakespeare's Globe) as Haleema and Sewa Zamba (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Lyric Hammersmith; Shakespeare with Dame Judi Dench, The Mill at Sonning) as Ruhab.

'They leave a trail of fire and flesh. If they followed it – if somebody followed the stench – they would find us'

Nigeria, 2014. Teenagers Tisana, Haleema, and Ruha are best friends, busy swapping notes on celebrities, sex positions, and dodging carbs.

But when they're kidnapped by militant insurgents and forced towards an uncertain future, they have only each other to turn to. As fear and religious differences begin to fracture their bond, how far can their friendship be tested before it breaks?

Director Ewa Dina said: “I'm thrilled to be working with these three women. Each of them has demonstrated a deep commitment to telling this story with authenticity and nuance. I trust them implicitly to bring their humanity and artistry into the work and can't wait to get into the room!”

The creative team features set & costume design by Raphaé Memon, lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, composition by féz, sound design by Munotida Chinyanga, movement direction by dkfash and fight & intimacy direction by Haruka Kuroda. The Production Dramatherapist is Samantha Adams and Costume Supervisor is Maddie Bevan. Carmel Macraee is the Production Manager, Lavinia Serban is the Stage Manager and Shaneice Brown is the Deputy Stage Manager.

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