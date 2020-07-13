Full Cast Announced For The Show Must Go Online's Live Streaming Of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Two-time OnComm award-winning The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. The production is their 18th show, and marks the half-way point in the series. To celebrate, the cast and crew are bringing to life an espionage concept, focused on the plot's consistent use of "noting" (or spying on) other's goings on, inspired by the likes of James Bond and Mission: Impossible.

Cast includes Valerie Andrews Bauer (Friar Francis), Paula Brett (Borachio), Rebecca Brough (Hero), Andrew Brown (Second Watchman), Roger Carvalho (Benedick), Maya Cohen (Ursula), Naomi Denny (Don John), Ross Ford (Claudio), Dafydd Gwyn Howells (Dogberry), Alexander Hopwood (Conrade), Alice Langrish (Leonato), Tamsin Lynes (Margaret), Helen Millar (Beatrice), Bennett Pologe (Verges), Justin Skelton (Antonio), Richard Stranks (Ensemble), Verna Vyas (Don Pedro), with Jason Adam and Holly Ashman as swings.

The livestreamed reading of Much Ado About Nothing can be watched live on Wednesday 15th July at 7pm BST here (https://youtu.be/RhgTu1lC8CA). Previous readings from the series are also available here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

The cast have worked with National Theatre, BBC, Soho Theatre, The Pleasence, Watermill Theatre, VAULT Festival, The Space, Nottingham Playhouse, Melbourne Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe, Theatre503, and on the West End.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/

