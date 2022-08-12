Finborough Theatre Postpones Production of FIELD, AWAKENING

The Finborough's previously announced production of Field, Awakening from 29 November to 21 December has had to be postponed. All ticketholders will be fully reimbursed. In its place, the theatre is now presenting the world premiere of 12:37 by multi-award-winning playwright Julia Pascal.



Artistic Director Neil McPherson says:



"As always, our September to December 2022 season features vibrant new writing and unique rediscoveries, and, this season, we are equally split between the old and the new (and, incidentally, between male and female playwrights and directors too). Our new writing features the return of our acclaimed sell out London premiere from David Ireland, and a world premiere of a controversial new play from multi-award-winning playwright and director Julia Pascal, complemented by unique rediscoveries from Irish and German writers, from 1926 and 1918. Our online work also continues with our ongoing free-to-view #VoicesFromUkraine season.



We are very happy to announce that the pub is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment, and will reopen as a cocktail and wine bar, with an authentic Indian, Indo-Chinese restaurant, this autumn. We are already working very closely with the new pub management who are hugely supportive of the theatre, and greatly look forward to this new chapter in our building's long history."





The season opens with actor/director Hugh Fraser directing Kate O'Brien's Distinguished Villa, unseen in London since its original production in 1926, playing 6 September-1 October 2022. Mabel Hemworth rules her Brixton home and her husband with a rod of iron. She expects others to follow her 'nice' example of domestic life. But her rule-bound world is turned upside down by the arrival of Frances, a new lodger who holds modern views about what life can offer... A unique rediscovery of the debut play of distinguished Irish writer Kate O'Brien.



The season continues with another unique rediscovery - the first UK production in 100 years of Georg Kaiser's The Coral, the first of his famous Gas trilogy, playing 4 October-29 October 2022. Part parable, part family drama, and part thriller, tragic yet deeply cynical, Georg Kaiser's symbolic and epic play is a radical exploration of humans' absurd and eternal entanglement with money. Emily Louizou of Collide Theatre directs.



Following its acclaimed sell out run at the Finborough Theatre in December 2021 and fresh from a run at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, multi-award-winning playwright David Ireland's Yes So I Said Yes returns to the Finborough Theatre for a four week limited season playing 1 November-26 November 2022. A blackly comic, ferocious, dystopian satire about what it's like to feel alone in a place where everyone else is conspiring to erase you and your history. Max Elton directs.



The season ends with 12:37 from multi-award-winning writer and director Julia Pascal, playing 29 November-21 December 2022. At 12.37pm on 22 July 1946, the King David Hotel in Jerusalem was bombed. 91 people were killed.

12:37 raises complex and controversial questions around Jewish violence, homeland and national identity in a stunning new play that is both a hard hitting historical epic and an intimate family drama.

Presented as part of #FinboroughFrontier, an exciting new complement to our live theatre work, embracing the possibilities of digital creativity, #VoicesFromUkraine is our ongoing season of online readings and performances of Ukrainian work in English continues. We are proud to be part of the Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings series (run by the Center for International Theatre Development and the Theatre of Playwrights, Kyiv) presenting work from contemporary Ukrainian playwrights including some written in direct response to the invasion. In addition, true to our policy of pairing vibrant new writing with unique rediscoveries, we will also be presenting readings and performances of classic Ukrainian drama and poetry in English.

All our online content will remain - as it was throughout lockdown - entirely free to view, and also be available with subtitles on Scenesaver. For our Ukrainian releases, we are asking for donations for The Voices of Children Foundation, a Ukrainian charity providing urgently needed psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by the war in Ukraine. Visit their website here.