Finalists Revealed for Most Welcoming Theatre Award at UK Theatre Awards 2026

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Nottingham Playhouse, Theatr Clwyd and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds have been named as finalists for the 2026 UK's Most Welcoming Theatre Award. The winner will be revealed at this year's UK Theatre Awards, which return to 8 Northumberland Avenue on Monday 12 October, supported by headline sponsor Encore. For over 30 years, this annual event has celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

UK Theatre member venues were invited to apply for the coveted award, and the three finalists were selected based on how welcoming the venues are across multiple factors, from accessibility and inclusion practices, to programming, outreach, workforce and audience development.

The judging panel will now visit the venues in person to determine the overall winner. Visits often involve meeting staff, having a tour of the building, taking part in a scheduled activity, speaking to audience members or visiting the onsite café or restaurant.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said, “Theatres thrive when they are deeply connected to the people and places they serve, and this year's finalists – Nottingham Playhouse, Theatr Clwyd and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds – have each demonstrated an outstanding commitment to creating welcoming spaces for audiences, artists, staff and their local communities. We are proud to celebrate their ambition, leadership and commitment to making theatre accessible, relevant and inclusive for everyone.

“Congratulations to all three finalists on this well-deserved recognition, and thank you to our judging panel, who now face the exciting challenge of selecting this year's winner ahead of the UK Theatre Awards in October.”

Stephanie Sirr MBE, Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said, “The team has worked tremendously hard to keep Nottingham Playhouse accessible, inclusive and welcoming in the face of swingeing funding cuts and the significant pressures felt by the community we are proud to serve. It means the world to the team to be honoured with this shortlisting, which reflects our commitment to be a place where everybody feels they belong.”

The Theatre Clwyd team added, “Our community has always been at the heart of Theatr Clwyd. They are who we work hard for every day to deliver an amazing theatrical experience. This nomination is a credit to our entire company who place the welcoming of our audiences and community at the core of their work.”

Owen Calvert-Lyons, Artistic Director and CEO of Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, commented, “We are absolutely delighted to be nominated for this award. This nomination is testament to the dedication of our brilliant staff team and particularly to our team of 120 volunteer stewards who give up their time to ensure that audiences have a great time when visiting Theatre Royal.”

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