Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The final four contestants set to compete in the grand finale of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream have been revealed. The four contestants are Stevie and Esme, competing for the role of Sophie, with Tobias and Owen as Sky.

The TV talent show, which started out with 14 contestants vying for the role of Sophie and Sky in the 25th anniversary year of Mamma Mia! in the West End, will culminate next week with a grand finale in the West End.

The finalists will perform at a live finale at the Novello Theatre with further footage also filmed in Corfu, where the show was taped earlier this year.

At 6.30pm, on Sunday 10 December, Zoe Ball hosts the final from the Novello Theatre - the home of Mamma Mia! - in the heart of London’s West End. It’s all down to the public vote to decide who wins the roles of Sophie and Sky on stage.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be broadcast on ITV1 on 10 December at 6.30pm

Photo Credit: ITV/ Thames