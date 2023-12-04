Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The final will be broadcast live on 10 December

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 2 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 3 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 4 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London

Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

The final four contestants set to compete in the grand finale of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream have been revealed. The four contestants are Stevie and Esme, competing for the role of Sophie, with Tobias and Owen as Sky.

The TV talent show, which started out with 14 contestants vying for the role of Sophie and Sky in the 25th anniversary year of Mamma Mia! in the West End, will culminate next week with a grand finale in the West End.

The finalists will perform at a live finale at the Novello Theatre with further footage also filmed in Corfu, where the show was taped earlier this year.

At 6.30pm, on Sunday 10 December,  Zoe Ball hosts the final from the Novello Theatre - the home of Mamma Mia! - in the heart of London’s West End. It’s all down to the public vote to decide who wins the roles of Sophie and Sky on stage.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be broadcast on ITV1 on 10 December at 6.30pm

Photo Credit: ITV/ Thames

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tickets From Just £30 for DEAR ENGLAND, Starring Joseph Fiennes Photo
Tickets From Just £30 for DEAR ENGLAND, Starring Joseph Fiennes

Tickets From £30 for Dear England. The sold-out National Theatre production transfers to the West End this Autumn. 

2
Photos: First Look at the Royal Shakespeare Companys MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Photo
Photos: First Look at the Royal Shakespeare Company's MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released new photos from the record-breaking production of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro, which began previews at the Barbican on the 21 November and runs until Saturday 23 March 2024.

3
Full Cast Set for the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Photo
Full Cast Set for the UK Tour of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL

Fan-favourite and winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has announced full casting for the production’s first ever UK & Ireland tour in 2024.

4
Desmonda Cathabel Will Play Princess Jasmine in the UK and Ireland Tour of ALADDIN Photo
Desmonda Cathabel Will Play Princess Jasmine in the UK and Ireland Tour of ALADDIN

Fresh from appearing in ITV’s talent search Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, contestant Desmonda Cathabel (whose other credits include Miss Saigon, From Here to Eternity) is confirmed to play the iconic role of Princess Jasmine in the first ever UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West EndPhotos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in the West End
THE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock TheatreTHE MAD ONES Will Play Limited Run at Birmingham Old Joint Stock Theatre
Show Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion TheatreShow Of The Month: Save Up to 46% on THE KING AND I at the Dominion Theatre
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for DecemberSTRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Leads Our Top Ten Shows for December

Videos

Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You