Feature: Ooh Aah… Just a Liverpool Bit of Culture. What's On in the City During the Eurovision Song Contest.

Liverpool is about to host the worlds biggest music event on behalf of Ukraine. A city already rich in culture, meets a mega event with a history stronger than Sam Ryder's vocals.

Liverpool City Council has not only opened its arms to the world, but it is providing a vast variety of events outside of the Eurovision arena.

Why not grab some extra culture while in the heart of the euro-pop storm? Here is a selection of theatrical treats to find around the city during Eurovision week.

Eurovision Village

Located at Pier Head, the Eurovision Village opens on the 5 May. With a mix of unique shows, live performances from this years' and former Eurovision artists, DJ sets and guest appearances by legendary and rising artists.

Theatrical highlights include Night At The Opera where the English National Opera performs Eurovision hits featuring Ruslana, Sonia and Russell Watson. And the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra teaming up with Ukrainian Eurovision 2018 winner Jamala to showcase her new album QIRIM, a collection of 14 ancient songs, each representing a part of Crimea.

The first eight nights are free to attend, including the two Semi Finals shown on screen, taking in guests until they reach capacity. Grand Final night on 13 May is ticketed and already sold out.

You can find out more information about the Eurovision Village here.



EuroFestival Liverpool 2023

The festival will present 24 brand new commissions, 19 of which are collaborations between UK and Ukrainian artists, across the city of Liverpool from 1 May to 14 May.

This includes EuroCamp, an explosion of cabaret and drag by LGBTQI+ talent.

And the BBC documentary strand Storyville with a two day mini film festival of stories from Ukraine.

The full EuroFestival line up can be seen here.



Douze Points: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

For one night only the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall will perform classic Eurovision anthems hosted by broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans.

Tickets are available here.



A Thong For Europe

Jonathan Harvey brings his brand new comedy to Liverpool. A celebratory story of Eurovision fan Lulu (Lindzi Germain) hosting a Final party to remember. Featuring an array of Eurovision songs.

Running at Liverpool's Royal Court, tickets are on sale here.



The Talent Search: You Decide! Murder Mystery

Downstairs at the Everyman will host an interactive Eurovision inspired Murder Mystery show. More information can be found here.



Photo Credit: Ant Clausen / Marketing Liverpool