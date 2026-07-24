FRIGID JONES'S DIARY: THE UNAUTHORISED COMEDY PARODY to Open at The Other Palace

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Frigid Jones's Diary: The Unauthorised Comedy Parody will run at The Other Palace Studio. The production is written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst. Cast and creatives to be announced. Performances will run from 13 November 2026 – 3 January 2027.

Nothing can distract Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst from their dedication to the pursuit of the best Christmas production in London. They won't even pop to the shop quickly for some ciggies.

Following the successful parody Homo Alone in 2024 and last year's Lovers Actually, which is The Other Palace Studio's best-selling show in the venue's history, Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street, I'd Do Anything) is back for a fourth time alongside Neil Hurst (Fat Friends The Musical, Casualty) with a new festive fan favourite, Frigid Jones's Diary: The Unauthorised Comedy Parody.

One diary. One frigid thirty-something. One outrageously unforgiving large pair of spanks. The world's most famous British love triangle is coming to The Other Palace this festive season, so join Frigid Jones and a tremendously talented bunch of performers as she blunders her way through this hysterical musical parody.

Packed with larger-than-life characters and enough awkward social encounters to power Dolly Parton's hair curlers, this gloriously British Christmas comedy proves that the writers are people who should never be left unsupervised at Christmas. Whether you're Team Mark Darkly or Daniel Sleever, prepare for a night of belly laughs, questionable life choices, and the tightest spanks in the West End.

Featuring live music, powerhouse vocals and the occasional triangle solo (yes, they really are that talented), Frigid Jones's Diary: The Unauthorised Comedy Parody is a gloriously silly musical parody packed with larger-than-life characters and the sort of humour you're unlikely to repeat to Grandma over Christmas dinner.

Prenger has said, “Let's be honest, it was about time Bridget Jones got The Other Palace Christmas parody treatment! This is based on one of the most iconic rom coms of all time and is packed with all of the best bits - Love triangles, reindeer jumpers, blue soup and plenty of vodka. Whether you're a tragic spinster or a smug married, you don't want to miss Frigid Jones's Diary: The Unauthorised Comedy Parody this Christmas.”

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming