FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to Offer Discounted Family Tickets This Summer

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Faulty Towers The Dining Experience will launch new discounted tickets for families, making a fun family night out with Basil, Sybil and Manuel more affordable this summer for a limited time only as part of the government's Great British Summer Savings scheme.

The government initiative, which runs until 1 September 2026, temporarily cuts VAT from 20% to 5% on children's and family tickets for theatres, shows and experiences, helping families enjoy more of the moments that matter during the school holidays.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is proud to be passing this saving directly on to customers, with new discount children's ticket prices in London from £40.69, and discounted family tickets from £166.

During the dining experience, diners are served a three-course meal while actors portraying Basil, Sybil, and Manuel navigate through the evening with their signature comedic chaos. It's a fully immersive experience, where audience participation is encouraged, with younger guests often finding themselves drawn directly into the mayhem.

Children dine on the same starter and dessert enjoyed by adult guests, with a choice of main course between a margherita pizza (v) or chicken goujons and chips.

For families looking to book together, a dedicated Family Package covering two adults and two children is also available for a limited time, with the London package priced at £166 (a saving of £29).

Producer Jared Harford said, “Summer holidays are the perfect time for families to see the show together, and we wanted to make that as accessible as possible. The Great British Summer Savings scheme is a brilliant initiative, and we're delighted to be taking part so that more families can afford a fun time out full of food, laughter and chaos."

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, Faulty Towers The Dining Experience has hosted residencies in the UK and internationally since 2008, appearing in 43 countries and welcoming over a million guests. A loving tribute to the BBC's legendary sitcom, the show is highly improvised and totally immersive – offering diners a seat at the most infamous hotel restaurant in British comedy history.

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