Extra Performance Added For MY FAVORITE THINGS: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

There will now be a 2.30pm matinee performance on 12 December.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Extra Performance Added For MY FAVORITE THINGS: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Due to high demand, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced an additional 2.30pm matinee performance of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert playing on Tuesday, 12 December at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The previously announced 7.30pm evening performance has limited remaining availability. Tickets are on sale now at RH80Concert.com.

As previously announced, the concert will feature Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson. Additional headliners will be announced shortly.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the celebration will feature the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change.

Tickets are available now at RH80Concert.com

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals and Trafalgar Entertainment.

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as ‘the musical play.' Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
BroadwayWorlds Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals Photo
BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals

West End ticket prices have been steadily rising for years, but it is still possible to get some real bargains if you know where to look.

3
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

4
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You