Extra Performance Added For MY FAVORITE THINGS: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Due to high demand, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced an additional 2.30pm matinee performance of My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert playing on Tuesday, 12 December at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The previously announced 7.30pm evening performance has limited remaining availability. Tickets are on sale now at RH80Concert.com.

As previously announced, the concert will feature Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald; Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden; Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace; and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson. Additional headliners will be announced shortly.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the celebration will feature the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals and Trafalgar Entertainment.

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as ‘the musical play.' Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.