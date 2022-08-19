Exclusive: Band A Tickets for £57.50 for LIFE OF PI

Exclusive: Band A tickets for just £57.50 for Life Of Pi

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen year-old boy named Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive? Winner of 5 Olivier Awards, including 'Best New Play', Life of Pi is based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - the smash hit adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope. Long after the curtain falls, "Life of Pi will make you believe in the power of theatre" (The Times).

Valid all performances 22 Jul-1 Sep.

Book by 21 Aug 2022.