Equity Negotiates First Ever Union Agreements to Require Sustainability Standards on Theatre Productions

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has negotiated two landmark theatre agreements, believed to be the first union agreements in the world to require sustainability standards on theatre productions.

The house agreements with Ardent Theatre and Aequitas Theatre commit the organisations to policies such as making sure the budget and schedule are set to support sustainable working; 100% of all plastics used are reusable, recyclable or compostable; technical teams reduce energy through switch-off routines; and more.

The agreements also include provisions for maximum five-day working weeks either across the board or at least during rehearsal periods, curbing the creeping-norm of six-day weeks in theatre and live performance -​ and therefore reducing emissions.

By agreeing to sustainability provisions, organisations ​are able to prove their commitment to the fight against the climate crisis and are made accountable on this to their workforce. Equity intends for the agreements to push companies to voluntarily improve their practices and pave the way for sustainability and a better work-life balance to form the basis of other collective agreements worldwide, and including industries beyond theatre and the performing arts.

Theatre Green Book

The two companies committed to sustainability clauses must not only ensure they have sustainability policies, but also - and importantly - produce work to specific Theatre Green Book Sustainable Production standards. Theatre Green Book is a theatre-led initiative alongside sustainability experts to make the industry sustainable. It encompasses three books focused on Sustainable Productions, Buildings and Operations.

The Theatre Green Book has been coordinated by Paddy Dillon, the leading theatre architect and former trustee of the Theatres Trust. Of the new agreements, Dillon says: "I am excited to see how the Theatre Green Book can be harnessed by unions and by workers so that the great examples contained in the Books can be put into practice more extensively."

Equity for a Green New Deal

These landmark agreements follow on from the pivotal work of union members who form the Equity for a Green New Deal Network. The Network has led the switch of funds in the Equity Pension Scheme to a new lower carbon default fund, taking investment largely away from fossil fuel companies and high polluting industries, and putting it into those that are more sustainable.

Karrim Jalali, Equity Industrial Official for Fringe Theatre, says: "Every single sector in the country must play its part to avoid the catastrophic consequences of climate breakdown and provide dignified conditions to workers. This work should help pave the way for workers to demand more of producers and to make informed decisions as to who they are going to work for.

"Workers of the world deserve meaningful and dignified jobs, providing them with a sustainable future. Of course, this is easier said than done, but the only way this will happen is if workers and trade unions take up the fight. These agreements represent just one of many important steps on a journey which must be fast if we want to avoid the worst impacts of the climate emergency."

Helena Wilson, Vice-Chair of the Equity for a Green New Deal Network, says: "Building sustainability into productions and operations shouldn't be seen as an extra cost to producers. If it's done right, it means more money spent on people and less money spent on stuff. A key ingredient which is encapsulated in these agreements, is also providing better work-life balance, which means less emissions and more opportunity for workers to be part of their communities. It's a win-win. We hope the sustainability clauses in these agreements will be emulated across the UK and worldwide."

Mark Sands, Creative Director at Ardent Theatre, says: "Ardent is thrilled to work with Equity and agree a House Agreement to take the company forward, especially to improve working conditions and commit to more sustainable practices with regards to the environment and climate change. Ardent is dedicated to removing socio-economic barriers that prevent artists and audiences from accessing theatre, especially new talent from outside London entering the industry. Often, decent wages and sustainability are the first things to be sacrificed when production budgets are tight. This House Agreement ensures they instead form the very foundation of everything we do, in the hope we can influence the sector to improve its practices and lead the way for others to follow."

Rachael Bellis, Artistic Director at Aequitas Theatre, says: "As a company that is dedicated to ensuring work across traditional barriers and promoting equality and justice in our industry, we would be remiss if we did not subscribe to sustainable working, fair treatment for workers, or reasonable adjustments and access. Indeed, this is primarily what our company stands for, and while this industry does not always make it easy for companies to operate in this way, we find that the rewards of a safe working environment for everyone, collaborative skills, and genuine diverse voices in the room all help us to make better work and create better art. I am excited to see the fruits of this labour."

BACKGROUND

Equity is the performing arts and entertainment trade union. We are made up of more than 47,000 performers and creative workers, united in the fight for fair terms and conditions in the workplace. We are actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, stage managers, puppeteers, comedians, voice artists, and variety performers.