Engaging A New Generation of Talent at THEATRECRAFT 2019

On a sunny November morning, the Royal Opera House opened its doors for TheatreCraft 2019, the UK's largest free event for those aged 16-30 who want an offstage career in theatre. BroadwayWorld attended the event alongside over 1,300 young people to learn more about the jobs that happen behind the scenes in venues across the country.

Throughout the day, 57 workshops were hosted, with topics including 'Marketing a Show', 'Theatre Journalism and Being a Critic', 'Ask Us Anything About Stagecraft', and backstage tours - to give a flavour of the range on offer.

In 'Offstage Careers: the Whos and the Whats', staff from The National Theatre talked about their roles, which included production design, head of costume, head of company management and workforce development. What was especially welcoming was the variety of paths by which they'd arrived at to their positions: one studied French at Glasgow University, whilst another was inspired by her attendance of pantomimes since she was a child.

Indeed, the lack of formal entry method into the arts industry was a recurring theme throughout the day. During 'So you want to be a Producer? Tips for getting started', Dilek Latif, Associate Producer at The Mercury Theatre, explained her route from lawyer to actor to agent and eventually to producer with warmth and humour.

The final event of the day saw a panel of Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director of the Hackney Empire, Michelle Terry, actor and Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe, and Matthew Xia, Artistic Director of ATC (Actors Touring Company) discuss the slippery topic of choosing a career in theatre.

There was much to ponder during the discussion, with subjects moving from the role of VR to talking about your parents about a career in the arts. Yet it was left as much to those sitting in the audience to change the industry as those sitting on the stage, with Choudury's comment - "All these templates of success are based on old standards. We have to change that landscape for those of you who want to do this, but you also have to change it in whatever way you want" - leaving a firm impression on this attendee.

Alongside the workshops was an open marketplace in the Paul Hamlyn Hall, with institutions including The National Theatre, RSC, Almeida and the Orange Tree Theatre holding stalls alongside major arts education groups and industry specialists. Wandering around, I was encouraged to consider careers in basically any part of the theatre industry, which alone was an insightful experience (though, given I can barely draw a stick figure, costume design still isn't quite for me...).

BroadwayWorld managed to speak with Harriet Usher, Senior Audience Development Manager at the Society of London Theatre and one of the organisers of TheatreCraft, to ask why the event matters.

"TheatreCraft is important because the theatre industry has a responsibility to encourage and support a new generation of talent, and make sure young people from all backgrounds are aware of the multitude of jobs that exist behind the curtain," said Usher. "TheatreCraft opens doors and brings the whole industry together, though workshops, talks, backstage tours and practical careers advice.

"Giving aspiring offstage talent the chance to meet industry experts face-to-face is invaluable and, we hope, inspires a new generation. UK theatre is a world-leading industry, and it's exciting to see such a strong talent pipeline coming through."

It is clear from TheatreCraft that the industry is certainly not in short supply of those curious and keen to become the next generation of theatre-makers. This is a vital event to ensure the industry is, in turn, doing as much as possible to keep young people not only interested in a career in the arts, but also to provide them with the means of feeling that it's an attainable goal.

TheatreCraft 2019 was held on 11 November

Photograph credit: James Boyer Smith





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories