EDUCATING RITA at Curve to Star Alexandra Mardell and Dominic Mafham

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Leicester's Curve theatre has announced casting for its upcoming Made at Curve production of Willy Russell's drama EDUCATING RITA, running in Curve's Studio Theatre from Saturday 26 September to Saturday 17 October.

Susan 'Rita' White, the bright-eyed twenty something with dreams of making more of her life will be played by Alexandra Mardell. Best known for her role as Emma Brooker on ITV's CORONATION STREET, for which she won the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer in 2019, Mardell is also known for playing Lucinda in BBC's cult comedy SMOGGIE QUEENS, as well as legal drama WAR (HBO/Sky) and sitcom THE FAMILY PILE (ITV). In 2022, she was crowned winner of STRICTLY COME DANCING's Christmas special.

Mardell said:

'I am so honoured to have the opportunity to play Rita this autumn. She is iconic, and still so relevant today. A dream role for a Northern actress to play. I've already learned so much from Rita and I can't wait to start rehearsals and begin to explore her character further.'

Dominic Mafham will play opposite Mardell as her self-proclaimed 'appalling teacher', Frank. Mafham's longstanding stage and screen career includes roles in VIGIL (BBC), KILLING EVE (BBC), THE FRAGILE HEART (Channel 4), OUR MUTUAL FRIEND (BBC), JOURNEY'S END (Duke of York's Theatre, West End and national tour), THE MERCHANT OF VENICE (Shakespeare's Globe, US and China tour) and THAT FACE (Orange Tree Theatre).

Mafham said:

'I'm thrilled to be taking on the role of Frank. Educating Rita is a very funny but also deeply moving play, and Frank is such a rich and complex character. I'm also really looking forward to working at Curve for the first time and playing in this amazing space with some wonderful people!'

The roles of Rita and Frank will be covered by Helena Rimmer and Earl Carpenter respectively.

EDUCATING RITA will be directed by Curve's Associate Director Cara Nolan (WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?), with set and costume designs by Michael Taylor (THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Curve), lighting design by Katy Morison (PUBLIC – THE MUSICAL, Curve) and sound design by Jack Baxter (WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, Curve). Casting is by Richard Johnston for Pippa Ailon and Natalie Gallacher Casting. The Assistant Director is Curve Resident Creative Martha Kent, alongside Curve's Birkbeck Resident Assistant Director Bentleigh Nesbit.

It's never too late to start again…

Bright-eyed twenty-something Susan 'Rita' White dreams of making more of her life. Armed with an interest in literature and unwavering determination she enrols in the Open University, forming an unlikely friendship with disillusioned and dishevelled Frank – her self-proclaimed 'appalling teacher'. Through their weekly tutorials, they challenge each other into a life-changing journey of self-discovery.

Hailing from Liverpool, Willy Russell is one of our most celebrated playwrights. With a career spanning over five decades, Russell's plays and musicals include the epoch defining BLOOD BROTHERS, OUR DAY OUT and SHIRLEY VALENTINE. EDUCATING RITA first premiered in 1980 at The Donmar Warehouse, with Julie Walters in the titular role. The play catapulted Walters to stardom and she went on to reprise the role in the 1983 film adaptation opposite Michael Caine, for which both actors earned respective BAFTA and Golden Globe Awards, alongside Oscar nominations. Russell himself also received BAFTA, Golden Globe and Oscar nominations for his screenplay.

The run of EDUCATING RITA at Curve will be accompanied by educational activity including a free digital Learning Pack and a Theatre Day on Thursday 15 October, where audience members of all ages can learn more about the play and the show's creation.

Accessible performances include Captioned (8 October, 7pm), British Sign Language Interpreted (9 October, 7pm) and Audio Described (17 October, 2pm with a Touch Tour from 12:30pm).

EDUCATING RITA runs at Curve Saturday 26 September to Saturday 17 October 2026. Tickets are on sale now. To find out more, visit www.curveonline.co.uk, call the Box Office on 0116 242 3595, or visit in-person.

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