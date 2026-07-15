EDINBURGH 2026: THE UNDERSTUDY Q&A

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BWW catches up with Eva Seymour to chat about bringing The Understudy to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Understudy.

The Understudy is a comedy horror about an understudy who will do anything for the gig, losing herself and her grip on reality in the process. It's a cautionary tale about putting all your self-worth into the hands of an industry that is ultimately ambivalent about you. Playing on the tropes of a one-woman-show, the understudy presents the version of herself she wants to convince the audience and herself of, whilst the horror of her situation chips away at her slowly. What begins as a silly, fast-paced comedic romp descends into something far more unnerving. It's honest, it's funny and ultimately moving.

What was the inspiration behind writing it?

I wanted to write a show to save my career about an actor trying to save her career, with my tongue planted firmly in my cheek... They say 'write what you know', so it felt honest to do just that.

What are the challenges of being both the writer and the performer?

As someone who's performed in other people's shows for over ten years, I found being in total creative control of this work to be extremely liberating. There's a point in the initial process where you realise you have to stop writing and actually see if it works, but at the same time it's satisfying being able to make tweaks as you go without needing consultation!

With this being your Edinburgh debut, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

I'm expecting to be very tired but hopefully invigorated! But emphasis on the tired... I've been warned.

This will be the longest stint I'll have performing The Understudy, and I'm excited to see how it grows over the month. This is a bucket list experience as a performer so I am coming in with an open mind and minimal expectations!

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

I hope audiences recognise their own feelings of ambition, hope and sometimes disappointment. This show is for anyone who's ever thrown everything they've got at something, and looked around and realised they're not quite where they'd hoped they'd be - all the while, laughing at ourselves and the ridiculousness of our situation.

Photo credit: Mouk Media

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