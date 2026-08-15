EDINBURGH 2026: Review: DEMI ADEJUYIGBE SELLS OUT, Queen Dome at Pleasance Dome

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Demi Adejuyigbe returns to the Edinburgh Fringe with a new show, where he pays tribute to the American pastime of selling out.

Adejuyigbe is best known for co-hosting a podcast titled Gilmore Boys, as well as writing popular Netflix show The Good Place. He’s now back at the Fringe, delivering a lively set full of music, magic and jokes that maybe should have been a Twitter post.

The pre-show playlist, created by Adejuyigbe himself, was full of reworked songs from ‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar, mixed with the likes of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song. It was a humorous start before the show even began, and there was a QR code to download or pay for the mix, in which all proceeds would be donated to food and supplies for residents of MacArthur Park in Los Angeles.

From the get-go, his set was bursting with energy, launching out into an original Christmas song, followed by a Halloween song. It was a musically driven show, with various originals that Adejuyigbe has written, each of which got wackier as we progressed.

Adejuyigbe, in an attempt to spend no money on the show, called out for sponsors that he would promote throughout his set. From t-shirt printers to magic stores, and even a company which made an AI robot for the show, which had its own hilarious segment doing crowd work.

Adejuyigbe is quick-witted and effortlessly engaging, finding new ways to get the audience involved. Whether it was performing a ridiculous song, attempting a magic trick or operating an AI robot to do its own stand-up material, there was a sense of unpredictability which added more depth to the show’s deliberate chaotic structure.

Demi Adejuyigbe Sells Out is a light-hearted, sharp hour of musical talent and witty comedy. It’s not a show you want to miss!

Demi Adejuyigbe Sells Out is at Pleasance Dome until 30 August.

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