EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFFY REVAMPED, Pleasance at EICC - Lomond Theatre

Brendan Murphy slays fan-laden crowds with Spike’s recap of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 2 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 3 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 4 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFFY REVAMPED, Pleasance at EICC - Lomond Theatre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFFY REVAMPED, Pleasance at EICC - Lomond Theatre If you’re a Buffy fan, go and see this show – and you likely won’t need the rest of this review to convince you. Just go.

One of the most satisfying things about being a millennial today, for me, is that it’s our pop culture being revived for indulgent nostalgia. Ready Player One, the Crystal Maze Experience, Stranger Things, Scream prequels, the Friends reunion … the whole ‘people our age being in charge’ thing is really paying dividends in both entertaining and validating our generation.

Buffy Revamped is very much in this ilk – and a spectacular example it is. In this one-man show, writer and performer Brendan Murphy powers his way through all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 70 minutes, in role as Spike. 

His extraordinarily convincing characterisation alone is compelling, and one that persists in an underlying critique as he variously takes on the roles of Xander, Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Duscilla and, of course, Buffy. (Think Angel’s missing? He’s played both appropriately and convincingly – just wait and see how.)

The show’s peppered with satisfying in-jokes, laugh-out-loud, cough-and-you-missed-them niche references, deceptively nuanced songs and plenty of in-character attitude. Its sprinkling of audience participation was appropriately blunt and seemed genuinely off the cuff. The script even deals sensitively with the Season Six incident that could have derailed things.

The production’s attention to detail also stood out. One intricately enjoyable aspect was the smattering of props key to different episodes. (Spend your time before the show starts trying to spot as many of these little Easter eggs as you can!)

Although it clearly targets fans, those unfamiliar with the series will also get a kick out of this show. Brendan’s panache, and the power of his performance, are enough to entertain even those with no passing Buffy familiarity. It may even inspire them to give this 90s masterpiece a go.

Overall, there’s really only one word to describe the performance (and if you know, you know): it’s effulgent.

Buffy Revamped is at Pleasance at EICC until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
Review: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse Borough Photo
Review: DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY, Southwark Playhouse Borough

A nostalgia-lined love letter to navigating the trials and tribulations of growing up closeted, it is difficult to escape the charm that Dumbledore is so Gay casts on its audience, even if it is a little podgy in places.

2
Cast Announced for Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest this Month Photo
Cast Announced for Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest this Month

The lineup for the UK's first SwiftieFest has been announced. The event is on 26th August at the Union Theatre and will feature cabaret performances of every Taylor Swift album, as well as merchandise, activities and photo booths. It's the first event of its kind and aims to bring the fan base together as well as generate some hype in anticipation of the Eras Tour coming to London next year.

3
Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Criterion Theatre Photo
Review: THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO, Criterion Theatre

Following a successful UK tour, The Way Old Friends Do, written and directed by Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss respectively, is now open for a west end run at the Criterion Theatre.

4
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere Photo
Musical DEATH NOTE Releases Pop Single Ahead Of London Premiere

Following acclaimed productions in Japan and Korea, Frank Wildhorn's Death Note The Musical will get its English language premiere with three star-studded concerts at the London Palladium on 21 & 22 August.

From This Author - Hannah Hirst Dunton

Hannah began reviewing arts at a tender age in 2003 – and hasn’t stopped being critical since. With three largely pointless degrees on queerness in 16th-century literature, she’s now... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A HIGHLY SUSPECT MURDER MYSTERY, TheSpace @ Surgeons' HallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: A HIGHLY SUSPECT MURDER MYSTERY, TheSpace @ Surgeons' Hall

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video Video: Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video
Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You