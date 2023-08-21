EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFFY REVAMPED, Pleasance at EICC - Lomond Theatre

If you’re a Buffy fan, go and see this show – and you likely won’t need the rest of this review to convince you. Just go.

One of the most satisfying things about being a millennial today, for me, is that it’s our pop culture being revived for indulgent nostalgia. Ready Player One, the Crystal Maze Experience, Stranger Things, Scream prequels, the Friends reunion … the whole ‘people our age being in charge’ thing is really paying dividends in both entertaining and validating our generation.

Buffy Revamped is very much in this ilk – and a spectacular example it is. In this one-man show, writer and performer Brendan Murphy powers his way through all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 70 minutes, in role as Spike.

His extraordinarily convincing characterisation alone is compelling, and one that persists in an underlying critique as he variously takes on the roles of Xander, Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Duscilla and, of course, Buffy. (Think Angel’s missing? He’s played both appropriately and convincingly – just wait and see how.)

The show’s peppered with satisfying in-jokes, laugh-out-loud, cough-and-you-missed-them niche references, deceptively nuanced songs and plenty of in-character attitude. Its sprinkling of audience participation was appropriately blunt and seemed genuinely off the cuff. The script even deals sensitively with the Season Six incident that could have derailed things.

The production’s attention to detail also stood out. One intricately enjoyable aspect was the smattering of props key to different episodes. (Spend your time before the show starts trying to spot as many of these little Easter eggs as you can!)

Although it clearly targets fans, those unfamiliar with the series will also get a kick out of this show. Brendan’s panache, and the power of his performance, are enough to entertain even those with no passing Buffy familiarity. It may even inspire them to give this 90s masterpiece a go.

Overall, there’s really only one word to describe the performance (and if you know, you know): it’s effulgent.

Buffy Revamped is at Pleasance at EICC until 27 August