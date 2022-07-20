EDINBURGH 2022: Séayoncé Q&A

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Séayoncé to chat about bringing Res-Erection to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Res-Erection.

It's your opportunity to bask in the divine presence of the legendary Ghost Whisperer Séayoncé and their unlawful key-fingering partner in crime Leslie Anne (on the piano). During this comedy cabaret séance, we will delve deep into the spirit realm, and make contact with the darkest corners of the afterlife just to make you laugh for once in your sad, sad lives. Come and get a big ole throbbing res-erection, I double dare ya!

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?



It will be the best comedy cabaret séance at the entire festival.



Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who wants to feel a tiny bit of joy in this hellhole we call "human existence". Also, any rich men who want to eat my...



How involved is the audience interaction?

Have you ever been on the beach and seen a Punch and Judy show?

Having taken shows to Edinburgh previously, do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

Well, I am a psychic so financial loss, drunken hecklers, and a straight comedian pretending he wants to sleep with me when he doesn't.

