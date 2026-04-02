Dates Set For Premiere of GAME OF THRONES: THE MAD KING

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The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced production dates for the world premiere of Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King will have its world premiere at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from Monday 20 July – Saturday 5 September with official opening night on Saturday 8 August. Priority booking will go on sale from 10am on 14 April 2026 with public booking from 10am on 22 April 2026. For early access, visit rsc.org.uk/join to become an RSC member.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history.

Joining Dominic and Duncan on the creative team are Puppetry and Movement Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); Set Designer Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer Georgia McGuinness; Lighting Designer Jon Clark; Composer Will Stuart; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Casting by Amy Ball CDG; Voice and Text Jeannette Nelson; Dialect Hazel Holder; Associate Director Emily Raymond; Associate Puppetry and Movement Scarlet Wilderink; Period Dance Consultant Francesca Roche; Creative Consultant Ti Mikkel; Associate Set Designer Machiko Weston; Associate Costume Designer Alex Berry; Associate Sound Designer Alex Twiselton and Assistant Director Lenore Gallegos.

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said: “We are thrilled to share the full creative team and announce performance dates for Game of Thrones: The Mad King. This production brings together some of theatre's most visionary talents to reimagine George R. R. Martin's world for the stage. In a bold new configuration of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, audiences will find themselves at the very heart of the action — immersed in the intrigue and theatrical spectacle that promises to make this production truly epic. It's an ambitious and exhilarating collaboration, and we can't wait to welcome audiences into this extraordinary experience.”

Game of Thrones: The Mad King is co-produced with Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures obo HBO and Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment.