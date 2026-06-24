Darren Criss Will Perform Live at The Royal Albert Hall in October

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Darren Criss will return to London for a very special one-night-only concert at the Royal Albert Hall, where he'll be taking audiences on a musical odyssey unlike anything he's ever done before. The performance will take place at The Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 18 October 2026 at 7pm.

From cult internet sensation to acclaimed star of stage and screen, the Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner will bring his unique brand of humour and storytelling to an eclectic playlist of songs that have defined his life and career as a performer.

From his breakout role as Blaine Anderson in the global phenomenon Glee to his acclaimed turns in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the Tony Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending, Criss reflects on the projects that have earned him a devoted following while sharing the music, memories and inspirations behind them.

Part concert, part celebration and part personal scrapbook, this special event offers an intimate and deeply personal portrait of one of Broadway's most versatile, charismatic and beloved artists, bringing together the songs, stories and performances that have defined an extraordinary career.

About Darren Criss

Darren Criss is an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Tony Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter whose work spans stage, screen, and music. He recently starred in the critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning original Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending as Oliver — a role that earned him his first Tony Award win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical. He also received a Tony Award win for Best Musical as a co-producer. Additional Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and American Buffalo.

Criss first gained international recognition for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson in the acclaimed television series Glee and has since established himself as one of the most versatile performers of his generation. He earned widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, for which he received an Emmy and Golden Globe. His screen credits also include Hollywood, American Horror Story, Girls and numerous film and voice acting projects.

As a producer and creative, Criss co-founded the theatre company StarKid Productions, whose innovative musical projects have garnered a devoted global following. Whether on stage, screen, or in concert, Darren Criss continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic artistry, charisma, and commitment to storytelling.

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