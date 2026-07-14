Darren Criss Adds Additional Show at The Royal Albert Hall

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Darren Criss has added an extra matinee performance to his schedule at the Royal Albert Hall and will now play two shows on Sunday 18 October. With the 7pm evening performance sold out, audiences will now have the chance to catch Darren's London show at a 2pm matinee.

Part concert, part celebration and part personal scrapbook, this special event offers an intimate and deeply personal portrait of one of Broadway's most versatile, charismatic and beloved artists, bringing together the songs, stories and performances that have defined an extraordinary career.

From cult internet sensation to acclaimed star of stage and screen, the Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner will bring his unique brand of humour and storytelling to an eclectic playlist of songs that have defined his life and career as a performer.

Celebrating the projects that have earned him a devoted following, he'll reflect on his breakout role as Blaine Anderson in the global phenomenon Glee, his acclaimed turn in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and the Tony Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending, while sharing the music, memories and inspirations behind them.

About Darren Criss

Darren Criss is an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Tony Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter whose work spans stage, screen, and music.

He recently starred in the critically acclaimed and Tony Award-winning original Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending as Oliver — a role that earned him his first Tony Award win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical. He also received a Tony Award win for Best Musical as a co-producer. Additional Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and American Buffalo.

Criss first gained international recognition for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson in the acclaimed television series Glee and has since established himself as one of the most versatile performers of his generation. He earned widespread critical acclaim for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, for which he received an Emmy and Golden Globe. His screen credits also include Hollywood, American Horror Story, Girls and numerous film and voice acting projects.

As a producer and creative, Criss co-founded the theatre company StarKid Productions, whose innovative musical projects have garnered a devoted global following. Whether on stage, screen, or in concert, Darren Criss continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic artistry, charisma, and commitment to storytelling.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...