DON GIOVANNI to Open The Royal Opera's 2026/27 Season

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The Royal Opera's 2026/27 Season will begin with Kasper Holten's production of Mozart's dark opera Don Giovanni, running on the Main Stage 10 September – 15 October. This opening production sets the tone for the season ahead: world-class talent, thrilling artistic experiences, rising stars, and storytelling of remarkable depth and power.

The all start cast is led by Gordon Bintner who returns to The Royal Opera, this time in the title role alongside Roberto Tagliavini (Leporello), Rachel Willis-Sørensen/Lydia Katarina (Donna Anna), Aigul Akhmetshina/Georgia Mae Ellis (Donna Elvira), Bogdan Volkov/Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono (Don Ottavio), Giulia Semenzato/Sarah Brady (Zerlina), Dingle Yandell (Masetto), and Andreas Bauer Kanabas (The Commendatore). Stefano Montanari conducts.

The Royal Opera is at the forefront of propelling the next generation of talent onto the global stage, demonstrated both in former Jette Parker Artist Akhmetshina returning to the House in the programme's 25th anniversary year, and in the cast's three debuts: Lydia Katarina, Georgia Mae Ellis and Dingle Yandell. Fonoti-Fuimaono is also a current Jette Parker Artist.

Directed by Kasper Holten, the creative team includes acclaimed set designer Es Devlin who has worked with artists such as Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd as well as on large scale events including Olympic Ceremonies, NFL Super Bowl halftime shows and the British Museum's 2026 ball. Her spectacular visuals work in perfect synergy with Anja Vang Kragh's costumes, Bruno Poet's lighting designs, Luke Halls' video designs and choreography by Signe Fabricius.

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