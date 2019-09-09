DON GIOVANNI Will Be Broadcast Live To Cinemas Across The UK Next Month

On Tuesday 8 October at 6.45pm, Mozart's exciting opera Don Giovanni will enchant audiences in a live broadcast to 600 cinemas all over the UK, from Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands all the way down to Jersey. This wonderful fast-moving tragi-comedy about a master seducer features enchantingly complex characters, gripping drama and glorious melodies, from Don Giovanni's exuberant 'Champagne Aria' to Don Ottavio's tender expression of love 'Dalla sua pace'. For a Sunday afternoon treat, there will also be an encore performance on 13 October at 2pm.

The anti-hero Don Giovanni is sung by Royal Opera favourite Erwin Schrott. The cast also features Roberto Tagliavini as Leporello, Malin Byström as Donna Anna, Daniel Behle as Don Ottavio, Christine Rice as Donna Elvira, Louise Alder as Zerlina, Leon Košavić as Masetto and Peter Magoulas as the Commendatore. Hartmut Haenchen conducts.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. Audience members are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House, with most people in the UK based within 30 miles of a cinema screening. As well as being shown in the UK, Don Giovanni will be broadcast to over 1,000 international cinemas in 53 countries around the world.

Don Giovanni will be broadcast live on Tuesday 8 October at 6.45pm with an encore performance on Sunday 13 October at 2pm. The opera lasts three hours and 30 minutes, including one interval and will be sung in Italian with English surtitles. Share on social using #ROHdongiovanni.

The next live cinema relay will be The Royal Opera's Don Pasquale on Thursday 24 October. For more information and to buy tickets: https://www.roh.org.uk/cinemas





