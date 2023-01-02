DOG HAIR To Premiere at VAULT Festival 2023

DOG HAIR, a brand new 3-hander by emerging working-class writer Phillip Jones for Seventh Sense Theatre, will premiere at VAULT Festival from the 3rd-5th February 2023.

DOG HAIR is a witty and devastating new 3-hander by emerging working-class Welsh writer Phillip Jones. After the death of SON's Nan, SON returns to his hometown, but MAM's boyfriend MIKE, not from the area, has other ideas about what's best for them. As the town's grip re-takes its hold, SON struggles to suppress his rising grief, tensions with MIKE intensify, and there can only be so long until the levy breaks. Lost, angry and broken, SON is forced to confront the question: can you ever truly leave the place you're from? Full of wit, warmth and unstereotyped working-class charm, bite and tenderness, DOG HAIR is about the struggle between place and identity, and how 'No matter how far you go from home, you'll always have dog hair on your clothes'. (May also include instances of Genesis).

DOG HAIR is written by Phillip Jones (BWL BOY - BBC Wales, Best Actor: It's My Shout for PACKAGED - BBC Wales), and produced by Rachel Thomas (Associate Producer: WHOLE, Wildcard Theatre's multi award-winning RUCKUS) for 7th Sense Theatre, a company existing to make 'class theatre, without the divide'.

TITLE: DOG HAIR

WHEN: 3rd-5th February (Week 2)

VENUE: The Crescent, VAULT Festival 2023

TIMINGS:

Friday 3rd February - 21.00

Saturday 4th February - 20.30

Sunday 5th February - 14.45 and 20.30

RUNNING TIME: 60 Minutes, No Interval