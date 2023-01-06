Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom

Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.

Jan. 06, 2023  
DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom

One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists is to create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology. Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.

Hockney will use the innovative venue to take the audience on a personal journey through his art, featuring iconic paintings alongside some rarely seen pieces and some newly created work. His life-long fascination with the possibilities of new media is given vibrant expression in a show that invites visitors to see the world through his eyes.

In a cycle of six themed chapters, with a specially composed score by Nico Muhly and a commentary by the artist himself, Hockney reveals his process to us. His voice is in our ears as we watch him experimenting with perspective, using photography as a way of 'drawing with a camera', capturing the passing of time in his polaroid collages and the joy of spring on his iPad, and showing us why only paint can properly convey the hugeness of the Grand Canyon. We join him on his audio-visual Wagner Drive, roaring up into the San Gabriel Mountains, and into the opera house by means of animated re-creations of his stage designs.

From LA to Yorkshire, and up to the present day in Normandy, the show is an unprecedented opportunity to spend time in the presence of one of the great popular geniuses of the art world still innovating, still creating beauty and awe.

The show is the result of three years' close collaboration between David Hockney and the creators of Lightroom. It will be the first in a repertoire of original shows, made with leading artists and innovators, aspiring to be visually astonishing, alive with sound and rich in new perspectives.

Lightroom is located in King's Cross on Lewis Cubitt Square, adjacent to Coal Drops Yard and Central St Martin's. It was designed by Haworth Tompkins as a sister space to the award-winning Bridge Theatre in SE1. The generous foyer will contain a café/bar run in collaboration with St John, a gift shop and seating in the foyer and outside on the square. The venue will be open seven days a week throughout the day and on most evenings.




Photos: First Look at the Cast of WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Birmingham Rep
Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have released a set of first look photos featuring the full cast of Ian Hallard’s brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb – 4 Mar 2023.
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Revival of DNA at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Revival of DNA at The New Wolsey Theatre
The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming new production of Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed play DNA, which will run at the venue from 2-9 February 2023.
Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand
Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! With the new cast giving their first performance at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this month from Tuesday 17 January.
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month Photo
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month
A funny and poignant new play exploring the impact of the iconic cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station on the lives of the people who lived and worked beneath them is opening at Leeds Playhouse on 3-11 February before heading out on tour across Yorkshire and the North East.

More Hot Stories For You


Sadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIETSadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET
January 6, 2023

Sadler's Wells has announced 1,000 £10 tickets will be available for young people to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet through Barclays Dance Pass when the production returns to Sadler's Wells in August 2023.
IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
January 6, 2023

Following two successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bush Productions' In PurSUEt returns in 2023 for its VAULT Festival debut midway through a nationwide tour. Eleanor Higgins explores themes of addiction and obsession in a solo queer tragi-comedy show about a Sue Perkins enthusiast who has been sent to a therapist to deal with her drinking.
Tori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in FebruaryTori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in February
January 6, 2023

Following the smash hit sensation Culture Shock in 2022, New Yorker Tori Scott returns to the Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's West End this year with a brand new show, Tori Scott: Tori with an “I”, on Sunday 5 February (7pm) and Monday 6 February (9.15pm). 
Extra Dates Added For Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW in the West EndExtra Dates Added For Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW in the West End
January 6, 2023

Two extra performances have been announced for the West End run of Liz Kingsman's critically acclaimed, smash-hit One Woman Show – 11 and 18 January at 9.30pm due to unprecedented demand.
WRECKAGE is Now Open at London's Turbine TheatreWRECKAGE is Now Open at London's Turbine Theatre
January 6, 2023

The award-winning production of Wreckage is now open at London's Turbine Theatre following a successful run at Edinburgh's Summerhall as part of this year's Fringe Festival.
share