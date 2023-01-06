DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom

One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists is to create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology. Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.

Hockney will use the innovative venue to take the audience on a personal journey through his art, featuring iconic paintings alongside some rarely seen pieces and some newly created work. His life-long fascination with the possibilities of new media is given vibrant expression in a show that invites visitors to see the world through his eyes.

In a cycle of six themed chapters, with a specially composed score by Nico Muhly and a commentary by the artist himself, Hockney reveals his process to us. His voice is in our ears as we watch him experimenting with perspective, using photography as a way of 'drawing with a camera', capturing the passing of time in his polaroid collages and the joy of spring on his iPad, and showing us why only paint can properly convey the hugeness of the Grand Canyon. We join him on his audio-visual Wagner Drive, roaring up into the San Gabriel Mountains, and into the opera house by means of animated re-creations of his stage designs.

From LA to Yorkshire, and up to the present day in Normandy, the show is an unprecedented opportunity to spend time in the presence of one of the great popular geniuses of the art world still innovating, still creating beauty and awe.

The show is the result of three years' close collaboration between David Hockney and the creators of Lightroom. It will be the first in a repertoire of original shows, made with leading artists and innovators, aspiring to be visually astonishing, alive with sound and rich in new perspectives.

Lightroom is located in King's Cross on Lewis Cubitt Square, adjacent to Coal Drops Yard and Central St Martin's. It was designed by Haworth Tompkins as a sister space to the award-winning Bridge Theatre in SE1. The generous foyer will contain a café/bar run in collaboration with St John, a gift shop and seating in the foyer and outside on the square. The venue will be open seven days a week throughout the day and on most evenings.