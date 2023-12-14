Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Crossroads Live Donates £100,000 To Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

This donation will go towards this unit which will help children from across the UK who are dealing with life-threatening illnesses.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

Crossroads Live Donates £100,000 To Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Crossroads Live has announced a major new partnership with the Tick Tock Club, part of Great Ormond Street Hospital, donating £100,000 over the next four years to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity).

The Tick Tock Club is embarking on its most ambitious appeal to date – to fund a Critical Care Unit within the new, state-of-the-art Children's Cancer Centre. This donation will go towards this unit which will help children from across the UK who are dealing with life-threatening illnesses and deliver care and treatment across a range of clinical conditions.

David Ian, CEO Crossroads Live, Chair Tick Tock Club said: ‘I was honoured to be offered the opportunity to join the Tick Tock Club as Chair earlier this year and help this unique community of individuals, trusts, foundations, and companies continue to do the great work that's needed to make a real difference to the lives of seriously ill children and their families. The financial commitment from Crossroads Live over the next four years will go towards raising the funds required for a vital new Critical Care Unit, helping to give children at Great Ormond Street Hospital the very best chance to recover.'

For further information please contact Dee McCourt dee@borkowski.co.uk

