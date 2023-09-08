Courtney Bowman, Kate Flatt, Jon Robyns Take To The Stage In The First A SPOTLIGHT ON LIVE

A Spotlight On has revealed the guests for the first A Spotlight On Live.

West End leading lady Courtney Bowman (Pretty Women, Legally Blonde The Musical), will be joined by local West End stars, choreographer, movement director Kate Flatt (Les Misérables, Fiddler on the Roof) and West End leading man Jon Robyns (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Hamilton).

Chris Wheeler, Director and co-founder, for A Spotlight On said “I am extremely excited to be launching A Spotlight On Live in my hometown as part of the Watford Fringe this year. Growing up, the Pumphouse was an important part of my introduction to theatre so to be returning to the venue with this show and some of the West End’s finest talent is a real honour. Over the past couple of years, we have enjoyed collaborating with the team at The Pumphouse on our filmed content and this new live show will deepen that partnership. A Spotlight On Live will give audiences a unique opportunity to meet their favourite musical theatre stars and discover something new about the magical world of theatre. There may also be a few surprises thrown in too!”

A Spotlight On Live is a new engaging 'in conversation with' event that shines a spotlight on some of the most prominent talents from London's vibrant West End.

Hosted by deputy editor of The Stage, Matt Hemley, this unique experience allows you to get intimately acquainted with these stars, giving you insights into their craft, the dedication required to maintain excellence, and the secrets of their success.

Enhanced by electrifying live performances, A Spotlight On Live offers you an exclusive opportunity to venture through the Stage Door and uncover the captivating world of theatre behind the scenes as you've never seen it before!

The Watford Fringe Festival, now in its sixth year, will feature more than 75 acts of great theatre, music, comedy, dance, magic and family fun-filled shows from 22nd September – 8th October.

Lee Farman, chairman of the Watford Pump House which organises the annual festival, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting such great West End names to a live version of A Spotlight On as part of this year’s Watford Fringe and hope this will inspire audiences to check out the huge variety of performances we’ve got on offer, right on your doorstep.”

Tickets are on sale now for this brand-new live experience that will take place as part of the Watford Fringe the Pumphouse Theatre on Sunday 1st October at 7pm.