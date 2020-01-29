Colm Wilkinson, Rachel Tucker and More Launch Ireland's First National Youth Musical Theatre Training Company

International Musical Theatre sensation, Colm Wilkinson, THIS WEEK launched Ireland's first National Musical Theatre Training Company for young, promising Irish actors. The cross border initiative - Irish Youth Musical Theatre (IYMT) - is run in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy of Music, under the Patronage of Wilkinson, and Artistic Direction of London-based Irish theatre director, Séimí Campbell.

The new company will offer professional training opportunities to Irish artists across all corners of the country - both North and South. Through masterclasses, short courses and their National Youth Production, IYMT hopes to find, nourish and showcase the next generation of musical theatre talent in Ireland - and under the tuition of the finest creatives and coaches in the industry - help bridge the gap to their potential careers in the arts.

Other IYMT Ambassadors and Tutors include Irish West End and Broadway stars, Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked, The Last Ship), Killian Donnelly (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Kinky Boots), David Shannon (Come From Away, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda) and Fra Fee (The Ferryman, Translations, Les Misérables Motion Picture).

This milestone for Musical Theatre in Ireland comes as a timely response to a national call for more in-house musical theatre opportunities and training on the island, and IYMT is delighted to welcome back our most loved Irish international stars - along with our national conservatoire - to fill this void, and to offer excellence in training to generations to come.

IYMT's inaugural season launches with a West End Studio Series; as they will travel across the country - to Belfast, Derry, Dublin, Cork and Galway - delivering masterclasses from the leading names of the West End and Broadway. Irish West End star David Shannon (Come From Away, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda) called actors of all abilities, and from musical societies across the country, to join them for these workshops;

'It's great that we finally have a national training company based on excellence, inclusivity and creativity'

David Shannon, IYMT Ambassador & West End and Broadway actor (Come From Away, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Matilda)

'As the National Conservatoire for Music in Ireland, the Royal Irish Academy of Music is delighted to be partnered with this exciting new initiative, as together, we will offer intensive training to the best young musical theatre talent in Ireland, by the best industry professionals - both Irish and international.'

- Deborah Kelleher, Director of the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM)

'The launch of IYMT also marks a truly exciting development for musical theatre as a whole on our island, with our national conservatoire fully supporting and recognising musical theatre as an art form, and the incredible wealth of talent that our country has to offer within the industry.'

- Séimí Campbell, Artistic Director of Irish Youth Musical Theatre (IYMT)

Take a look at their launch video below!





