Club 11 London Cancels Stephanie J. Block Performance at Cadogan Hall; Plans to Reschedule for 2021

Club 11 London has announced the cancellation of Stephanie J. Block's performance at Cadogan Hall on August 30th 2020.

See their announcement below:

Concert update for @StephanieJBlock at @cadoganhall in August. Sadly due to the uncertainty surrounding large public venues we have to forward plan & cancel this concert but we will reschedule for 2021. Please read the below statement from ourselves & @taketwotweets . Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/FQTl0yi0ft - Club 11 London (@club11LDN) May 15, 2020

Stephanie J. Block won a Tony Award for her portrayal of Cher in The Cher Show.

On Broadway, Block has been seen in Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked.

Off-Broadway she appeared in Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). Her TV work includes "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," and "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album This Place I Know.

