Cirque du Soleil Returns to London With ALEGRIA in 2024

Performances run from 11 January to 11 February 2024.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Cirque du Soleil returns to London to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its internationally acclaimed classic Alegría from 11 January to 11 February 2024 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. This limited series of performances will mark the European Premiere of the revival production of Alegría, a creative reinterpretation of the 1994 touring show in a whole new light. Pre-sale tickets are available via Cirque Club now, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 am on Friday 14 July 2023 via the Cirque du Soleil website.
 
First premiered in 1994, Alegría has become one of the most beloved Cirque du Soleil shows by mesmerising over 14 million spectators in 255 cities across 40 countries until the end of its 19-year world tour in 2013. Its original production performed five successful engagements in London from 1998, including four residencies at the Royal Albert Hall, making London the city Alegría has visited the most in the world.
 
In 2019, Alegría was revived and creatively reinterpreted in a new light, ensuring that all its components – stage direction, music, acrobatics, sets, costumes, lighting & makeup designs – would be as inspiring for today’s audiences as they were at the time of the original creation. Re-energised by an international cast of 62 acrobats, clowns, musicians, and singers, Alegría remains timeless and imbued with a joyous magical feeling.
 
“We are thrilled to be bringing back a true Cirque du Soleil classic to the Royal Albert Hall and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Alegría in London where the show is a firm favourite with UK audiences. It is only right that the Royal Albert Hall gets the European Premiere of the revival of Alegría for a new generation to fall in love with its magic in a venue that has greatly contributed to its success.”
Mike Newquist, President – Touring Shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group
 
Cirque du Soleil started its much-loved annual residency at the Royal Albert Hall in 1996, becoming a staple of entertainment at the famous London venue as it becomes a permanent big top for over two months each year. Last year’s presentation of KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities became the bestselling Cirque du Soleil show ever in the UK.

ABOUT ALEGRIA

Undeniably the most iconic Cirque du Soleil production, Alegría (‘joy’ in Spanish) is an all-time classic reimagined for a new generation to fall in love with. An immersive experience, Alegría whisks audiences away to a mystical world sprinkled with visual poetry and acrobatic extravagance.
At the heart of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king, Alegría witnesses the power struggle at play between the old order and the youth in strive for hope and renewal. As the court jester clumsily tries to take the throne, a growing desire for change emerges from the street to shake the status quo and bring joy to the world.
 
With its unforgettable soundtrack, exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant set, and playful humour, Alegría touches the soul and lives up to its global reputation of quintessential Cirque du Soleil spectacle.
 
For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.




