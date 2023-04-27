Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christopher Hunter to Star in Shakespeare's VENUS AND ADONIS at Riverside Studios

Performances run Tuesday 9 May – Sunday 21 May.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Christopher Hunter to Star in Shakespeare's VENUS AND ADONIS at Riverside Studios

In 1592 Shakespeare's career as a dramatist had barely got off ground when a severe outbreak of the plague forced London's theatres to close. He turned his hand to poetry and the result was Venus and Adonis, an epic poem that became his first published work and the best seller of its day!

Its commercial success was due in no small part to its more erotic passages which describe how, over a period of 24 hours, the sexually experienced Venus tries to seduce a young, virginal boy.

Is Venus and Adonis a soft-focus centrefold in the playbook of Elizabethan erotica? Or is it a portrait of sexual power, love, lust and its catastrophic consequences?

As we emerge from another period where London's theatres were all shut for an extended period due to a global medical emergency, Christopher Hunter's brilliant one-man dramatisation takes us on a journey through Shakespeare's vibrant language and into the poem's pulsating dark heart.

Christopher Hunter said: "I read the poem and fell in love with its incredibly vivid language and pounding narrative. It is seldom performed, but the performer in me found Venus and Adonis
extremely exciting - it was clearly the work of a dramatist and it had theatre at its core - so I set out to explore the possibility of turning the poem into a one-man play.

"As I worked on the piece, researching it and exploring its themes, a darker and more sinister narrative started emerging from the soft-focus of Elizabethan erotica - and this narrative told the story of a young boy who, walking out of his front door one morning, is sexually assaulted and never returns home. This is the story that I want to tell. The more I understood the dark heart of the poem, the more I altered my approach. The deeper I worked, the more shocking the narrative became.




The Revel Puck Circus Launch New Circus Series in Brighton Photo
The Revel Puck Circus Launch New Circus Series in Brighton
Alongside their spectacular show The Wing Scuffle Spectacular, The Revel Puck Circus will be welcoming three fantastic emerging circus artists to Brighton this Spring! Offering the brightest young talent of the UK circus scene, the Revel Pucks encourage audiences of all ages and walks of life to delve into the exhilarating world of circus.
Cast Revealed For Talawas Major New Production, RECOGNITION Photo
Cast Revealed For Talawa's Major New Production, RECOGNITION
The two lead cast members and the creative team has been announced for Recognition, Talawa Theatre Company's major new production opening this summer.  Talawa, the UK's outstanding Black theatre company, is presenting the premiere of Recognition at Fairfield Halls, as part of This Is Croydon, London Borough of Culture 2023.  Recognition is inspired by the remarkable life and works of dual-heritage Black classical composer, and Croydon resident, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. 
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS
All new production photos have been released from Wuthering Heights. The show opens at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, from 24 April, before touring to Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Photo
Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS
Nicoll Entertainment has announced casting for the 2023 UK tour of Dragons and Mythical Beasts, the award-winning family show that brings mythical creatures to life on stage using spectacular puppetry.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of RETROGRADE at Kiln TheatrePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of RETROGRADE at Kiln Theatre
April 26, 2023

Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Retrograde at Kiln Theatre.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]
April 26, 2023

Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night.
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next MonthMaude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next Month
April 26, 2023

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced that from Monday 29 May 2023, star of HBO's Euphoria Maude Apatow will play 'Sally Bowles' and star of NBC's Quantum Leap and Netflix's Sandman Mason Alexander Park will play 'The Emcee' with Beverley Klein as 'Fraulein Schneider' and Teddy Kempner as 'Herr Schultz'.
Backyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace TheatreBackyard Cinema Presents ROMEO + JULIET at Alexandra Palace Theatre
April 26, 2023

After seven years of sold out shows at the Union Chapel, Islington, Backyard Cinema's critically acclaimed Romeo+Juliet returns, with a brand-new location, playing at the Alexandra Palace Theatre this summer, with eight shows between Tuesday 30 May – Sunday 4 June.
Cast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida TheatreCast Revealed For ROMEO AND JULIET at the Almeida Theatre
April 26, 2023

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Rebecca Frecknall's production of Romeo and Juliet.  Learn more about the show here!
share