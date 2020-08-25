Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charity Concert Showcasing Black West End Voices Announced At South London Venue

'Singing Proud' at the Stanley Halls, an incredible evening of music showcasing black performers from London's West End.

Aug. 25, 2020  

The charity show will raise money for the actors benevolent fund and The Stanley Halls, a Grade II listed, charity run Edwardian arts venue in South London who are known to showcase and support minority artists.

There are limited tickets available for a socially distanced audience and the event will also stream live.

Directed and presented by Sharon Ballard and Tanya Edwards
Singers include:
Idriss Kargbo (Wicked, Five Guys Named Moe)
Kelly Agbowu (Waitress, Les Mis)
Dom Hartley-Harris (Hamilton, Bat out of hell)
Kimmy Edwards (Dreamgirls, In the Heights)
Maria Omakinwa (Tina, Bodyguard)
AJ Lewis (Thriller, Porgy and Bess)
Cherelle WIlliams (Motown The Musical)
Tanya Edwards (Beautiful, Motown)
Chanice Alexander-Burnett (Book of Mormon, Little Shop of Horrors)
Joshua Liburd (Motown, Book Of Mormon)
Jay marsh (Prince Of Egypt, Porgy and Bess).



