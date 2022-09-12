Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Central Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's Death

The cancellation is in line with guidance issued to the Armed Forces

Sep. 12, 2022  
Central Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's Death

The Central Band of The Royal British Legion have cancelled their concert this Saturday (17 September) at Cadogan Hall out respect for the current period of national mourning.

In a tweet the band said that tickets for A Platinum Celebration would be valid when a rescheduled date is announced.

The Cadogan Hall wesbite stated: "We are working with Cadogan Hall to find a new date for the concert in spring 2023.".

The concert was due to celebrate the music of the last 70 years, in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Image Credit: The Central Band of The Royal British Legion

