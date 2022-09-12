Central Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's Death
The cancellation is in line with guidance issued to the Armed Forces
The Central Band of The Royal British Legion have cancelled their concert this Saturday (17 September) at Cadogan Hall out respect for the current period of national mourning.
In a tweet the band said that tickets for A Platinum Celebration would be valid when a rescheduled date is announced.
At this time of National Mourning we have taken the decision to postpone our concert on Saturday at @cadoganhall. Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date when announced. We apologise for the inconvenience but hope you understand. https://t.co/I6D08nQtmO pic.twitter.com/b3tbTuenCQ- Central Band RBL (@CentralBand) September 12, 2022
The Cadogan Hall wesbite stated: "We are working with Cadogan Hall to find a new date for the concert in spring 2023.".
The concert was due to celebrate the music of the last 70 years, in celebration of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Image Credit: The Central Band of The Royal British Legion