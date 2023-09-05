Cast and Full Creative Team Set For New Musical TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

The cast and full creative team have been announced for new musical 'Trompe L'Oeil' at The Other Palace.

The cast has been announced for 'Trompe L'Oeil', which sees cabaret, queer theatre and politics collide in a tongue-in-cheek musical inspired by famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte's apples and Salvador Dali's melting clocks.

Emer Dineen (Trump) was recently seen as Elizabeth in Middle Child Theatre's drag king cabaret, 'Modest' at the Kiln Theatre.

Alex Wadham (RIP) was Julian Marsh in '42nd Street' Upstairs at the Gatehouse and recently played Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' and Bad Idea Bear in 'Avenue Q' (both Old Joint Stock Theatre).

Craig Bartley (Chateau LaFitte) is currently in 'The Third Man' at Menier Chocolate Factory and before that played Mingo in 'Crazy for You' at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Dominic Booth (Demi) was in the recent tour of 'We Will Rock You'.

Olivia Saunders (Ivanka) made her professional debut in 'Hex' at The National Theatre as cover Fairy and Queen Regina.

Sarah Louise Hughes (The Imitator) was LV (Little Voice) in 'The Rise and Fall of Little Voice' at the Barn Theatre, 'News Revue' at Canal Cafe Theatre.

William Elijah Lewis (Ensemble) makes his London stage debut after several cruise ship engagements.

Yasmin Sharp (Ensemble) was recently in 'Chase The Musical' at The Other Palace Studio.

Written by Henry Parkman Biggs, 'Trump L'Oeil' takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres and its songs contain cryptic and hidden messages, pushing lyrical structure in ways that, incredibly, make the songs themselves illusionary.

Set Designer - Justin Williams

Costume Designer - Reuben Speed

Lighting Designer - Jack Weir

Directed by Blair Anderson (Associate Director 'The SpongeBob Musical') it will play at The Other Palace Studio from 28 September - 15 October.

After a successful Off-Broadway run in 2021, a London fringe run in 2022 and a spring presentation at Paris' famed Fluctuart gallery on the Seine, which featured renditions from artists around the world of the uniquely structured “trompe l'oeil” lyrics, this updated Trompe-l'oeil will now premiere at The Other Palace.