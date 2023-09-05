Cast and Full Creative Team Set For New Musical TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

The production will play at The Other Palace Studio from 28 September - 15 October.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 1 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 2 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Cast and Full Creative Team Set For New Musical TROMPE L'OEIL at The Other Palace

The cast and full creative team have been announced for new musical 'Trompe L'Oeil' at The Other Palace.

The cast has been announced for 'Trompe L'Oeil', which sees cabaret, queer theatre and politics collide in a tongue-in-cheek musical inspired by famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte's apples and Salvador Dali's melting clocks.

Emer Dineen (Trump) was recently seen as Elizabeth in Middle Child Theatre's drag king cabaret, 'Modest' at the Kiln Theatre.

Alex Wadham (RIP) was Julian Marsh in '42nd Street' Upstairs at the Gatehouse and recently played Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' and Bad Idea Bear in 'Avenue Q' (both Old Joint Stock Theatre).

Craig Bartley (Chateau LaFitte) is currently in 'The Third Man' at Menier Chocolate Factory and before that played Mingo in 'Crazy for You' at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Dominic Booth (Demi) was in the recent tour of 'We Will Rock You'.

Olivia Saunders (Ivanka) made her professional debut in 'Hex' at The National Theatre as cover Fairy and Queen Regina.

Sarah Louise Hughes (The Imitator) was LV (Little Voice) in 'The Rise and Fall of Little Voice' at the Barn Theatre, 'News Revue' at Canal Cafe Theatre.

William Elijah Lewis (Ensemble) makes his London stage debut after several cruise ship engagements.

Yasmin Sharp (Ensemble) was recently in 'Chase The Musical' at The Other Palace Studio.

Written by Henry Parkman Biggs, 'Trump L'Oeil' takes inspiration from a wide range of musical genres and its songs contain cryptic and hidden messages, pushing lyrical structure in ways that, incredibly, make the songs themselves illusionary.

Set Designer - Justin Williams

Costume Designer - Reuben Speed 

Lighting Designer - Jack Weir

Directed by Blair Anderson (Associate Director 'The SpongeBob Musical') it will play at The Other Palace Studio from 28 September - 15 October.

After a successful Off-Broadway run in 2021, a London fringe run in 2022 and a spring presentation at Paris' famed Fluctuart gallery on the Seine, which featured renditions from artists around the world of the uniquely structured “trompe l'oeil” lyrics, this updated  Trompe-l'oeil will now premiere at The Other Palace.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Revealed For CAKE The Marie Antoinette Playlist at The Lyric Theatre Photo
Full Cast Revealed For CAKE The Marie Antoinette Playlist at The Lyric Theatre

Casting is now complete for the limited West End run of Cake at the Lyric Theatre with Kandaka Moore (Sylvia) as Nicole and Roger Dipper (A Christmas Carol) as Cardinal.

2
Full cast set for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios Photo
Full cast set for OTHELLO at Riverside Studios

Trish Wadley Productions has announced full casting for a new version of Shakespeare’s Othello which features Iago played collectively by three actors.

3
HAMLET Extends Run in the West End and Reveals Full Cast Photo
HAMLET Extends Run in the West End and Reveals Full Cast

A 6 week extension has been announced for the West End transfer of Maggie O'Farrell's Hamnet, adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi) and directed by Erica Whyman.  Learn more about the show, as well as the full cast, here!

4
Cast Set For THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Photo
Cast Set For THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

Casting has been set for Roald Dahl's The Witches, coming to the National Theatre in November. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You