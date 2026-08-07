Cast and Creatives Set For BEFORE WE FORGET at the Bush Theatre

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The 18-25 Bush Young Company (BYC) is a training ground for some of the most exciting new talent in the theatre industry. Previous members have gone on to work at companies including the RSC, Almeida and the Royal Court, and have had plays commissioned by the Bush Theatre.

Two freelance Directors have joined the Bush team to oversee the direction of BYC. Bashiie Baptiste will oversee the 14 – 17 age group, and Amber Ruby the 18 – 25 age group. BYC's productions have played a major role in Bush programming over the past five years, taking over the main Holloway stage each summer and continuing the theatre's commitment to developing talent for the arts and entertainment industries. This summer, the 18-25 BYC presents Before We Forget, devised by the company and directed by Amber Ruby.

Before We Forget was created by the 18-25 Bush Young Company and Amber Ruby, with Sound Designer Josh Anio Grigg, Lighting Designer Aaron Molloy, Set & Costume Designer Georgia Wilmot, Production Dramaturge (Bush Theatre Associate Dramaturge) Frey Kwa Hawking, and Production Manager Corey Bovell.

The cast includes Abbey Oyetunde, Ayan Philip, Ethan Simm, Jess Senanayake, Jet Lama, Josephine Surminski, Lawrence Ssonko, Mannan Guled, Mason Thomas-Downes, Meg Gillard, Mohamed Hashi, Olise Essien, Priscilla Oshinibosi, Rosie Owen, Ruweyda Sheik-Ali, Shekinah Singh, Shermya, Vikas Gogana, and Zarmeeneh Khan.

Performances will run 18 - 22 August at 7.30 pm, with a Saturday matinee on 22 August at 2.30 pm.

About the Show

What if you could relive every moment of your life with perfect clarity? Or erase forever the memories you'd rather leave behind? With Recall, you can. But every choice comes at a cost.

In a world where memories are a commodity, the employees of Recall, the corporation reshaping how humanity remembers, find themselves caught between loyalty to the company that pays their bills and a growing resistance determined to expose the truth.

As the lines between memory, identity and profit begin to blur, friendships fracture, families are tested, and impossible choices must be made.

Co-created by the Bush Young Company and Amber Ruby, and directed by Amber Ruby, Before We Forget is an urgent new devised production exploring what we choose to remember, what we choose to forget, and what it means to stay human in an increasingly virtual world.

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